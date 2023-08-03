comscore HPD approves 409 concealed-carry licenses, making headway on backlog | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HPD approves 409 concealed-carry licenses, making headway on backlog

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Arthur “Joe” Logan: </strong> <em>Honolulu’s police chief says the current list of concealed-carry applicants could be cleared by August </em>

The Honolulu Police Department approved 409 concealed-carry weapon licenses for 599 firearms through Wednesday, and officers hope to clear the current list of applicants by August, according to Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan. Read more

