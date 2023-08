Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Finance Factors, Hawaii’s largest locally ­owned depository financial services loan company, has hired Ryan Woodard to serve as vice president and controller. Woodard began his career at the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Va., as a staff accountant and worked simultaneously as chief financial officer and co-founder of CBC, another non-­governmental organization, in Fairfax, Va. He later joined Lincoln Property Co. in Arlington as a project accountant and worked his way up to senior accountant, accounting manager and then controller. He then moved to Hawaii to join Finance Factors.

Hale Mahaolu has appointed Joyce Tamori to its board of directors. She currently is the vice president and chief financial officer for Hawaii Health Systems Corp., which oversees the state hospital system. She joins Hale Mahaolu’s 15-member board that provides fiscal and program guidance to Hale Mahaolu. Tamori is a certified public accountant who received her bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

