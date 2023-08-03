comscore Second OHA trustee supervises daughter in violation of new nepotism law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Second OHA trustee supervises daughter in violation of new nepotism law

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Luana Alapa

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Luana Alapa

A second Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee who supervises her daughter has been looking for a new position for her to comply with Hawaii’s new anti-nepotism law that applies to all state employees except the state Legislature and Judiciary. Read more

