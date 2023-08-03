UHH women’s hoops makes honor rolls list

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team received special mention on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II academic honor rolls list for the 2022-23 school year. Read more

The Vulcans had a 3.48 team grade point average.

Hawaii Hilo landed all nine of its eligible student-athletes (having appeared in at least one game) on the 2022-23 PacWest all-academic team for achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Chaminade softball honored for academics

The Chaminade softball team was named to the Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Team GPA list.

The Silverswords’ team GPA of 3.41 was the 75th highest in Division II during the 2022-23 year.

In addition, 12 Chaminade players were named Easton/NFCA scholar-athletes.