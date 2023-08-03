Hawaii Beat | Sports UHH women’s hoops makes honor rolls list By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team received special mention on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II academic honor rolls list for the 2022-23 school year. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team received special mention on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II academic honor rolls list for the 2022-23 school year. The Vulcans had a 3.48 team grade point average. Hawaii Hilo landed all nine of its eligible student-athletes (having appeared in at least one game) on the 2022-23 PacWest all-academic team for achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Chaminade softball honored for academics The Chaminade softball team was named to the Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Team GPA list. The Silverswords’ team GPA of 3.41 was the 75th highest in Division II during the 2022-23 year. In addition, 12 Chaminade players were named Easton/NFCA scholar-athletes. Previous Story Hawaii’s Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth teams bound for World Series Next Story Television and radio – August 3, 2023