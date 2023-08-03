comscore UHH women’s hoops makes honor rolls list | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UHH women’s hoops makes honor rolls list

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team received special mention on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II academic honor rolls list for the 2022-23 school year. Read more

