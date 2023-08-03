Honolulu 16U softball team advances in World Series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu won convincingly Wednesday at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del. Read more

Honolulu won convincingly Wednesday at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del.

Shelby Baguio pitched a three-hitter and batted 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs and five RBIs, and Tasiana Taufahema went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and four RBIs as Honolulu routed the Czech Republic 15-1 in five innings.

Honolulu improved to 1-2 and will face Macon, Ga., today at 9 a.m. on the final day of pool play.

The victory ensured Honolulu, competing in Pool B, will qualify for Friday’s quarterfinals.

The tournament features two five-team pools. The top four teams in each pool advance. The semifinals will be played Saturday, with the final on Sunday.

Baguio pitched a three-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts.

Honolulu took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Nikki Chong’s steal of home and Taufahema’s three-run homer.

Honolulu added three in the second on Taufahema’s single and two more runs scored on an error by the Czech Republic shortstop.

The local team scored three in the third to take a 10-1 advantage. Baguio had an RBI single and Destiny Tautofi added a two-run double.

Baguio had a two-run homer in the fourth, and Haylie-Sean Reiny had an RBI single and Baguio added a two- run single in the fifth.