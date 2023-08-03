Sports Honolulu 16U softball team advances in World Series By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu won convincingly Wednesday at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu won convincingly Wednesday at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del. Shelby Baguio pitched a three-hitter and batted 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs and five RBIs, and Tasiana Taufahema went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and four RBIs as Honolulu routed the Czech Republic 15-1 in five innings. Honolulu improved to 1-2 and will face Macon, Ga., today at 9 a.m. on the final day of pool play. The victory ensured Honolulu, competing in Pool B, will qualify for Friday’s quarterfinals. The tournament features two five-team pools. The top four teams in each pool advance. The semifinals will be played Saturday, with the final on Sunday. Baguio pitched a three-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts. Honolulu took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Nikki Chong’s steal of home and Taufahema’s three-run homer. Honolulu added three in the second on Taufahema’s single and two more runs scored on an error by the Czech Republic shortstop. The local team scored three in the third to take a 10-1 advantage. Baguio had an RBI single and Destiny Tautofi added a two-run double. Baguio had a two-run homer in the fourth, and Haylie-Sean Reiny had an RBI single and Baguio added a two- run single in the fifth. Previous Story Hawaii’s Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth teams bound for World Series Next Story Television and radio – August 3, 2023