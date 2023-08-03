comscore Sydner talks importance of team bonding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Sydner talks importance of team bonding

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH quarterback Jake Farrell warmed up before Wednesday’s practice.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH quarterback Jake Farrell warmed up before Wednesday’s practice.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamalu DeBlake, left, and Isaiah Tufaga got some contact.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamalu DeBlake, left, and Isaiah Tufaga got some contact.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE In a 1990 game against BYU, UH’s Jeff Sydner struck a Heisman pose.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    In a 1990 game against BYU, UH’s Jeff Sydner struck a Heisman pose.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Former UH star Jeff Sydner addressed the team after practice.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former UH star Jeff Sydner addressed the team after practice.

It was a picture-perfect pose. On the afternoon of Dec. 1, 1990, Brigham Young quarterback Ty Detmer was named winner of the Heisman Trophy as college football’s best player. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth teams bound for World Series
Next Story
Television and radio – August 3, 2023

Scroll Up