Sydner talks importance of team bonding
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH quarterback Jake Farrell warmed up before Wednesday’s practice.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamalu DeBlake, left, and Isaiah Tufaga got some contact.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
In a 1990 game against BYU, UH’s Jeff Sydner struck a Heisman pose.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former UH star Jeff Sydner addressed the team after practice.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree