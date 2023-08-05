comscore Hailey Dandurand has chance at parole after jury decision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hailey Dandurand has chance at parole after jury decision

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:50 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hailey Dandurand reacts Tuesday as a jury finds her guilty in the 2017 slaying of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of the victim’s 8-year-old daughter.

    Hailey Dandurand reacts Tuesday as a jury finds her guilty in the 2017 slaying of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of the victim’s 8-year-old daughter.

Judge Rowena Somerville will not have the option to impose life imprisonment without the possibility of parole when she sentences Hailey Dandurand. Read more

