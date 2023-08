Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

People with peanut allergies carry their own EpiPen. People with asthmatic conditions carry their own inhalant. People who knowingly use fentanyl or use drugs have no need to carry their own Narcan, but now bar owners must have the Narcan on hand at their bars?

I say those who knowingly use drugs, let them beware. Continue at your own risk. Why should your stupid choices become another person’s responsibility because you choose to continue drug use? Get help. Grow up and dry out.

Lena Tanaka

Hawaii Kai