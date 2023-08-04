comscore Jasper Wong, founder of World Wide Walls, builds communities through art | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Name in the News

Jasper Wong, founder of World Wide Walls, builds communities through art

  • Today
  • Updated 7:26 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jasper Wong at his office in Kakaako.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Jasper Wong at his office in Kakaako.

From Kakaako to Kalihi and beyond, Jasper Wong, the founder of World Wide Walls, builds communities through public art. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Cracking down on illegal game rooms

Scroll Up