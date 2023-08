Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s back to school for public-school students on Monday, so plan accordingly for morning and afternoon traffic. Read more

Teachers, meanwhile, have been back at work since Tuesday, and things are looking hopeful on several fronts. A 5% pay raise has kicked in, part of a 14% raise over the teachers’ four-year contract.

That’s likely helping to ease a perennial staff shortage: compared with 1,000-plus vacancies at the start of last school year, that’s now reportedly dropped to about 300. Let’s hope for continued progress.