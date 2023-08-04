comscore Family pleads for chance at parole for Dandurand | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Family pleads for chance at parole for Dandurand

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The jury found 26-year-old Hailey Dandurand guilty on Tuesday in the 2017 slaying of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of the victim’s 8-year-old daughter.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The jury found 26-year-old Hailey Dandurand guilty on Tuesday in the 2017 slaying of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of the victim’s 8-year-old daughter.

The family of convicted murderer Hailey Dandurand pleaded tearfully with an Oahu Circuit Court jury Thursday to spare the 26-year-old from having to spend the rest of her life in prison. Read more

Previous Story
Future looks brighter for two Waikiki commercial landmarks

Scroll Up