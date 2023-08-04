Rearview Mirror: Son shares stories of Columbia Inn legend
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO
A Hawaii Islander who hit a home run through the hole won $1,000. The only winner was Walter “No Neck” Williams, left, in 1968. Fourteen-year-old Michael Freitas, right, climbed the fence and retrieved the ball.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Tosh Kaneshiro
COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO
Tosh Kaneshiro erected a banner above Honolulu Stadium’s right-center field fence with a huge puka in it.
COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO
Fourteen-year-old Michael Freitas climbed the fence and retrieved the home run ball.