Waikiki Community Center matching savings to help residents

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Waikiki Community Center has created a dollar-for-dollar savings account for low-income people like Kristen Hara, a single mother. Hara, above, walked Thursday with her son, Julian Jenkins, 4, at the community center.

    The Waikiki Community Center has created a dollar-for-dollar savings account for low-income people like Kristen Hara, a single mother. Hara, above, walked Thursday with her son, Julian Jenkins, 4, at the community center.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kristen Hara hugged her son, Julian Jenkins, prior to leaving him at his preschool class Thursday at the Waikiki Community Center.

    Kristen Hara hugged her son, Julian Jenkins, prior to leaving him at his preschool class Thursday at the Waikiki Community Center.

The Waikiki Community Center wants to help 52 clients in each of the next three years, with participation limited to one year. Read more

