Hawaii Beat | Sports Nicole Tanoue finishes second at Mary Cave Cup By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Nicole Tanoue finished second with an even-par 144 at the Mary Cave Cup on Thursday at El Cajon, Calif. Tanoue finished one stroke behind Washington's Jillian Breedlove at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Suycan. Tanoue and Jasmine Wong, both competing for HSJGA/First Tee Hawaii Team 2, tied for first with Southern California 2 at 8-under 136. Hawaii Team 2, which featured Jacey Kage and Ashley Koga, tied for fourth at 138. In the individual standings, Kage finished tied for 13th at 150, Wong placed 28th at 159 and Koga was tied for 34th at 164. The tournament, which features top players from the western United States, is a 36-hole, better-ball pairs event.