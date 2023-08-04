comscore Kawamura’s heroics lift Honolulu to win at softball World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kawamura’s heroics lift Honolulu to win at softball World Series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kelsey Kawamura’s walk-off hit capped a three-run rally as Honolulu pulled off a wild 8-7 victory over Macon, Ga., on Thursday at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del. Read more

Previous Story
Tampa holds on, hands Pearl City first loss
Next Story
Scoreboard - Aug. 4, 2023

Scroll Up