Kawamura’s heroics lift Honolulu to win at softball World Series

Kelsey Kawamura’s walk-off hit capped a three-run rally as Honolulu pulled off a wild 8-7 victory over Macon, Ga., on Thursday at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del.

In the seventh, Shelby Baguio’s sacrifice fly scored Nikki Chong and Destiny Tautofi’s RBI single, which drove in Taja Souza, tied it at 7-7.

Anuhea Wong-Barboza pinch ran for Tautofi, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Kawamura’s hit to center to win it for Honolulu.

Kawamura, Baguio and Mya Kishida each drove in two runs, and Chong scored twice for Honolulu, which led 5-1 after the first inning.

Honolulu, competing in Pool B, improved to 2-2 in the tournament. The team had already qualified for today’s quarterfinals.

The tournament features two five-team pools. The top four teams in each pool advance. The semifinals will be played Saturday, with the final on Sunday.

After Macon scored one in the first inning, Honolulu rallied for five in the bottom half. Baguio had an RBI single and later came around on an error by the Macon shortstop. Kishida had a two-run double and Kelsey Kaluna-Thomas added a run-scoring double.

Macon scored five in the fourth and one in the seventh to take a 7-5 lead.

—

SENIOR LEAGUE WORLD SERIES (16U)

At Sussex County, Del.

Thursday

Macon, Ga. 100 500 1 — 7 13 1

Honolulu 500 000 3 — 8 9 1

W—Taja Souza. L—Hannah Garner.