Pearl City reaches U.S. final of intermediate series
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 10:02 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Pearl City coach Ty Takahashi and pitchers Boston Schwager, right, and Noah Balderas were interviewed after the tense victory.
COURTESY PHOTO
Pearl City’s Ryley Omine hit a double in the second inning.
COURTESY PHOTO
Boston Schwager pitches.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Families friends and fans shouted with joy and relief after the win.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree