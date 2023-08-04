Pearl City reaches U.S. final of intermediate series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pearl City beat Toms River, N.J., 2-1 on a bizarre final play Thursday at the Intermediate (13-14) 50/70 Baseball World Series in Livermore, Calif. Read more

Pearl City beat Toms River, N.J., 2-1 on a bizarre final play Thursday at the Intermediate (13-14) 50/70 Baseball World Series in Livermore, Calif.

In the bottom of the seventh, Toms River had runners on second and third with two outs and a 2-2 count on the batter. The runner from third attempted to steal home as Pearl City reliever Noah Balderas fired a fastball for a called third strike.

“I don’t think anyone expected a straight steal of home,” Pearl City manager Ty Takahashi said. “The pitch was right down the middle.”

Pearl City (3-1) will face Tampa, Fla., in Saturday’s U.S. final. Game time is 2 p.m. Tampa beat Pearl City 6-4 on Wednesday.

Tytan Takahashi, the son of the manager, will start the U.S. final for Pearl City.

“It’s a really big accomplishment and I’m proud of the team,” Ty Takahashi said. “Just making it to the World Series, we were happy. Making it to the (U.S.) championship game, we’re so stoked.”

Boston Schwager allowed two hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts over 61⁄3 innings, and Balderas recorded the final two outs for the save.

Pearl City scored in the fifth on Justin-Raine Kamana‘o-Bulosan’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly, which scored Tytan Takahashi.

On the play, Kelton Onomura advanced to third and Ryley Omine took off for second. The Toms River catcher received the throw from the right fielder and attempted to get Omine at second, which allowed Onomura to score for a 2-1 Honolulu lead.

Maui baseball team rained out

Central East Maui’s game against Easley, S.C., scheduled for Thursday at the Senior Baseball World Series (15-16) was postponed because of inclement weather in Easley, S.C.

All four postponed games scheduled for Thursday will be played today. Central East Maui (3-1) and the host team will meet at 7 a.m.

The winner will face Cherry Hill, N.J., at 1:30 p.m. for the U.S. championship.

The world final is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.

———

Associated Press

—

INTERMEDIATE 50/70

WORLD SERIES (13U)

At Livermore, Calif.

Thursday

Pearl City 000 020 0 — 2 5 1

Toms River, N.J. 100 000 0 — 1 3 0

W—Boston Schwager. L—Deklin Sloan. S—Noah Balderas.