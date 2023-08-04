comscore Pearl City reaches U.S. final of intermediate series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pearl City reaches U.S. final of intermediate series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:02 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Pearl City coach Ty Takahashi and pitchers Boston Schwager, right, and Noah Balderas were interviewed after the tense victory.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Pearl City’s Ryley Omine hit a double in the second inning.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Boston Schwager pitches.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Families friends and fans shouted with joy and relief after the win.

Pearl City beat Toms River, N.J., 2-1 on a bizarre final play Thursday at the Intermediate (13-14) 50/70 Baseball World Series in Livermore, Calif. Read more

