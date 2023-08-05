Letter: All housing projects should be affordable

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The concept of affordable housing is great. The question is: What percentage of the units being built actually will be affordable?

They should all be affordable, if that’s the stated goal.

How many of these units will be unaffordable so that developers can reap lots of profit? It seems like an easy way to bypass a lot of red tape if you’re a developer.

Cheryl Mcilroy

Kailua

