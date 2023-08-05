Editorial | Letters Letter: All housing projects should be affordable Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The concept of affordable housing is great. The question is: What percentage of the units being built actually will be affordable? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The concept of affordable housing is great. The question is: What percentage of the units being built actually will be affordable? They should all be affordable, if that’s the stated goal. How many of these units will be unaffordable so that developers can reap lots of profit? It seems like an easy way to bypass a lot of red tape if you’re a developer. Cheryl Mcilroy Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Big jump in concealed-carry permits