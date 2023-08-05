comscore Honolulu invests $5M toward job training | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu invests $5M toward job training

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Thursday that the city will invest $5 million to help kick-start a job training program in partnership with the University of Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Facts of the Matter: Silicon atoms better suited for creating rocks, not life

Scroll Up