Honolulu invests $5M toward job training

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Thursday that the city will invest $5 million to help kick-start a job training program in partnership with the University of Hawaii.

The city says these funds — directed toward the Good Jobs Oahu initiative — will support training for Oahu residents seeking higher-paying jobs. Good Jobs Oahu increases funding for the Good Jobs Hawaii effort, which is already underway.

Both are expected to expand job training courses offered by UH Community Colleges in health care, education, clean energy, skilled trades, creative industries and technology as well as create pathways to careers in local government, the city said.

SOME CLASSES will offer paid internship opportunities to help participants get ready for jobs related to their training, the city said. The goal for this effort is that 75% of program participants will be employed after completing training.

“Helping our neighbors get good jobs is a sound investment and absolutely vital for the well-being of our community,” Blangiardi said in a written statement. “Good jobs that care for our people and our place are essential to creating a more equitable and diverse economy.”

UH leadership said it was grateful for the city’s investment.

“This important partnership will help us provide additional pathways to meet the compelling workforce needs of our Oahu businesses and industries,” UH President David Lassner said in a written statement.

PREVIOUSLY, the city supported the UH Community Colleges workforce training programs through its Oahu Back to Work initiative in 2020 and 2021, the city said. From that program, the city says, more than 3,000 residents were provided free skills training to help fill a growing employment gap on Oahu during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good Jobs Hawaii was launched statewide in January.

In a coordinated effort with more than 300 employers, the UH community colleges have offered free skills training and job placement support to more than 900 participants so far this year, the city said. More than 50 free training courses for the fall are now available for sign-up.

Additional support through the Good Jobs Hawaii initiative is provided by several government and philanthropic organizations including the U.S. Economic Development Administration, U.S. Department of Education, Ascendium Education Group, Harold K.L. Castle Foundation, Hawaii Community Foundation and Hawaii Workforce Funders Collaborative, the city said.

For more information, call 808-265-2165 or visit goodjobshawaii.org.