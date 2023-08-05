Military exercise underscores deepening U.S.-Australian ties
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:22 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
The 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment “Gimlets” conducted a drill July 21 with soldiers from Australia, Germany and Indonesia in Australia.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot from the 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron — the Hawaiian Raptors — flashes a shaka to signal he’s ready for takeoff.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree