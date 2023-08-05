comscore Military exercise underscores deepening U.S.-Australian ties | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Military exercise underscores deepening U.S.-Australian ties

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO The 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment “Gimlets” conducted a drill July 21 with soldiers from Australia, Germany and Indonesia in Australia.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    The 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment “Gimlets” conducted a drill July 21 with soldiers from Australia, Germany and Indonesia in Australia.

  • COURTESY PHOTO A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot from the 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron — the Hawaiian Raptors — flashes a shaka to signal he’s ready for takeoff.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot from the 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron — the Hawaiian Raptors — flashes a shaka to signal he’s ready for takeoff.

The largest military exercise in the Pacific region this year is taking place in Australia, and Hawaii troops are playing a central role. Read more

Previous Story
Facts of the Matter: Silicon atoms better suited for creating rocks, not life

Scroll Up