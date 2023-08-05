comscore Smoke from brush fire briefly closes Kahului Airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Smoke from brush fire briefly closes Kahului Airport

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • MAUI COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND PUBLIC SAFETY First responders Friday were alerted to a brush fire near Stable Road and Hana Highway, near Kahului Airport’s runways.

    MAUI COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Five Maui-bound airplanes had to be diverted to Honolulu on Friday after smoke from a nearby brush fire briefly closed Kahului Airport, the state Department of Transportation said. Read more

