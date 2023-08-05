Smoke from brush fire briefly closes Kahului Airport
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
MAUI COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND PUBLIC SAFETY
First responders Friday were alerted to a brush fire near Stable Road and Hana Highway, near Kahului Airport’s runways.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree