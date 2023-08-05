Central East Maui falls in U.S. final of 15-16 World Series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central East Maui was routed by Cherry Hill, N.J., 12-2 in the U.S. final Friday at the Senior Baseball World Series (15-16) in Easley, S.C.

Earlier in the day, Central East Maui beat Easley, S.C., 4-0 in a game that was postponed from Thursday because of inclement weather.

Central East Maui led the final 2-1 after 2 1/2 innings, before Cherry Hill scored five in the bottom of the third, fourth in the fourth and two in the fifth to win in five innings. Cherry Hill also beat Central East Maui 6-1 earlier in the tournament.

La‘akea Ko drove in two runs and Kaedyn Miyake-Matsubayashi batted 2-for-2 for Central East Maui, which finished 4-2 in the tournament.

In the semifinal against Easley, Noah Pacheco pitched a four-hitter with no walks and one strikeout.

Ko batted 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Central East Maui.

—

SENIOR WORLD SERIES (15-16)

At Easley, S.C.

Easley, S.C. 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

C. East Maui 002 200 x — 4 9 1

W—Noah Pacheco. L—Blane Jordan.

Leading hitters—Easley: Joey McGovern 2b. CEM: La‘akea Ko 2-4, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Duke Aloy 2-3, 2b; Kaleb Mathias 2-3; Nakea Kahaleahau 2b; Kaden Anderson 2b.

U.S. Championship

Central East Maui 002 00 — 2 5 1

Cherry Hill, N.J. 105 42 —1212 0

W—Austin Hanni. L—Logan Kuloloia.