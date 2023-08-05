comscore Central East Maui falls in U.S. final of 15-16 World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Central East Maui falls in U.S. final of 15-16 World Series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Central East Maui was routed by Cherry Hill, N.J., 12-2 in the U.S. final Friday at the Senior Baseball World Series (15-16) in Easley, S.C. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 4, 2023

Scroll Up