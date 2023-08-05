comscore Hawaii takes show on road, will practice today at Saint Louis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii takes show on road, will practice today at Saint Louis

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM UH head coach Timmy Chang and quarterback Brayden Schager during Thursday’s practice.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH head coach Timmy Chang and quarterback Brayden Schager during Thursday’s practice.

After training exclusively on the Manoa campus this summer, the Rainbow Warriors’ 10th practice will be held this afternoon at neighboring Saint Louis School. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 4, 2023

Scroll Up