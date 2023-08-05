Hawaii takes show on road, will practice today at Saint Louis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii football team will go an extra mile to end the second week of training camp.

After training exclusively on the Manoa campus this summer, the Rainbow Warriors’ 10th practice will be held this afternoon at neighboring Saint Louis School.

“Different setting, different location,” head coach Timmy Chang said. “Give them a little taste of being uncomfortable a little bit … really get them comfortable with being uncomfortable, if that makes sense.”

It is a strategy the Warriors employed in pre-pandemic times when they would stage at least one preseason practice at Aloha Stadium. The Halawa facility has been shuttered to football events since December 2020.

Last week, the Warriors had a 126-play situational scrimmage at the Ching Complex on UH’s lower campus. That day, Ching was closed to the public because of its designation as an active construction site. Workers are completing the complex’s expansion to 15,300 seats.

Chang said the complex was available for a practice today, if needed, but that he wanted to give his players a “road environment,” even if it means relocating only a mile.

A scrimmage at Saint Louis offers a “different environment, a different look, a different smell,” Chang said. “The wind is going to be a little different over there. And just the whole preparation of going into a ‘road game’ is what we’re trying to simulate.”

The Warriors open the season with the Aug. 26 road game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

The Warriors are expected to call more plays than last week. But Chang said players will be capped on their number of snap counts. “Looking forward to these guys competing and trying to stay healthy,” Chang said.

Today’s practice site will be familiar to several Warriors. Chang, defensive

coordinator Jacob Yoro and 14 Warriors are Saint Louis graduates.

Chang said the Warriors are still in the learning and evaluation phase of training camp, with the depth chart not finalized. He said scout teams (which will simulate Vanderbilt’s offense and defense) will not be formed for another week.

Chang also remains confident defensive tackle John Tuitupou will receive a waiver to play this season. Tuitupou missed two seasons because of a family situation. He filed an appeal, received a follow-up check list from the NCAA, and then refiled with the added information.

“We think we have a great case,” Chang said. “Being in communication with the NCAA, we did things the proper way.”

While the case is being reviewed, Tuitupou was allowed to participate in spring training and this training camp. Chang said defensive tackles Anthony Sagapolutele, Fo‘i Shaw, Ezra Evaimalo, and Sauce Williams have earned extended reps on the interior line.