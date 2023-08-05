Hilo Little League hoping to make Hawaii proud, like the past teams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hilo manager Ryan Pagan and his 14 players know they have “big shoes to fill” as they open the Little League West Regional today. Read more

Hilo manager Ryan Pagan and his 14 players know they have “big shoes to fill” as they open the Little League West Regional today.

Hilo, which won the 12U state tournament in late July, will play Tucson, Ariz., at 1 p.m. today at the regional in San Bernardino, Calif.

The winner of the four-team tournament qualifies for the World Series in Williamsport, Pa. The other teams in the regional are from Arizona, Northern California and Southern California.

Hilo’s players and coaches watched Honolulu’s dominating run at last year’s Little League World Series, where the team went 6-0 and outscored opponents 60-5. Hawaii has won four overall titles with the first coming in 2005.

“Last year’s (Honolulu) team was one of the best Little League teams ever,” Pagan said. “We have big shoes to fill. We hope to make Hawaii proud.”

Hilo’s players quickly became familiar with Honolulu’s 2022 roster.

“I know last year they were following it,” Pagan said. “They were following Jaron Lancaster and a couple others on the team really closely.”

Thanks to YouTube, the Hilo players have also had the opportunity to watch Honolulu’s 2018 World Series title team, according to Pagan. He said many of his players took a liking to Sean Yamaguchi, a charismatic member of that year’s team. (The current Saint Louis shortstop has committed to Nevada.)

Hawaii’s state champion has won the past four West Regionals and went on to fare well in Williamsport. In addition to Honolulu’s title teams, Central East Maui placed fourth in 2019 and Honolulu finished third in 2021 (only U.S. teams participated). There was no 2020 season because of COVID-19.

This age bracket is the oldest and most prestigious Little League division, with the first 12-younger tournament being held in 1947. Hawaii also won World Series titles in 2005 (Ewa Beach) and 2008 (Waipio).

The last Big Island team to reach the West Regional was Hilo in 2017. Current Hilo players Liam Villanueva and Keyan Wada had brothers on that team.

Baba Lancaster, the manager of the 2017 Hilo team, and a bunch of his players from that year recently gave a talk to this year’s Hilo team.

Their primary message, according to Pagan, was: “Enjoy yourself and play your game. The main thing is enjoy the experience and have fun.”

Pagan said he will pick Jordan Pagan, James Nishimura or Wada to start on the mound in today’s regional opener in San Bernardino.

Pagan, the manager’s son and team’s hardest thrower, tossed a 68-pitch shutout against Honolulu in the state tournament at Puuiki Beach Park field in Waialua. Nishimura, a crafty left-hander, and Wada pitched in Hilo’s victory over Honolulu in the final of the double-elimination tournament.

Pagan, the manager, said all three pitchers “hit their spots.”

Hilo’s offense will be led by Villanueva, Wada, Pagan, Reese Kualii and Madden Awaya, Pagan said. Awaya is the team’s most consistent hitter and Kualii, who homered in all three of Hilo’s state tournament games, is the top power threat.

Pagan opted to take 14 players to the state tournament and regional. Most teams carry the minimum 12 because new Little League rules mandate all players on the roster must be in the batting lineup.

“All 14 of the kids bring something special to the team,” said Pagan, who added his team can play small ball or the power game.

Pagan said he feels extremely lucky to be able to get time off from his job with the Hawaii Police Department.

“I was trying to get everything done at work since we may be here for a little bit,” he said. “I’m very lucky the guys I work with are very supportive. I submitted my vacation and they approved it.”

Pagan is also appreciative of the kind words his team has received.

“The kids are excited,” he said. “We have gratitude for all the support and love we’ve been getting the past week. There have been a lot of positive comments.”

The team has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the costs of traveling to the regional.

—

Hilo roster

Manager: Ryan Pagan

Players: Tadyne Agudo, Madden Awaya, Demian Iida, Chase Iwata, Levi Justo, Knoxx Kailimai, Jansen Keanu, Reese Kualii, Hekili Naipo, James Nishimura, Jordan Pagan, Kase Ulibas, Liam Villanueva, Keyan Wada

Schedule

Little League (12U) West Regional

At San Bernardino, Calif.

Teams: Tucson (Arizona), Hilo (Hawaii), San Ramon (Northern California), El Segundo (Southern California)

Today Saturday, Aug. 5

Game 1: Tucson, Ariz. vs. Hilo, 1 p.m.

Game 2: San Ramon, Calif. vs. El Segundo, Calif., 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Game 3: Tucson, Ariz./Hilo loser vs. San Ramon, Calif./El Segundo, Calif. loser, 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7

Game 4: Tucson, Ariz./Hilo winner vs. San Ramon, Calif./El Segundo, Calif. winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 11

Championship