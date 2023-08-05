Honolulu 16U softball team advances to World Series semis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu routed Pennsville, N.J., 15-1 in a quarterfinal game Friday for its third consecutive victory at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del. Read more

Honolulu routed Pennsville, N.J., 15-1 in a quarterfinal game Friday for its third consecutive victory at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del.

Shelby Baguio allowed five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in the five-inning victory. She also batted 2-for-5 with a homer, three runs and four RBIs.

Nikki Chong scored four runs, Hailey-Sean Reiny scored three times and Destiny Tautofi drove in two for Honolulu (3-2).

Honolulu advanced to today’s semifinal at 11:30 a.m. The team’s opponent will be the winner of today’s early game between District 17 Illinois and Guanica, Puerto Rico. Their quarterfinal was postponed from Friday because of inclement weather.

Honolulu broke the game open with three runs in the fourth, three more in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Honolulu opened with losses to District 17 Illinois and Calgary, Alberta, but has since beaten Prague, Czech Republic; Macon, Ga.; and Pennsville.