comscore Honolulu 16U softball team advances to World Series semis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Honolulu 16U softball team advances to World Series semis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu routed Pennsville, N.J., 15-1 in a quarterfinal game Friday for its third consecutive victory at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del. Read more

