Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It appears to be just a matter of time before a pedestrian bridge is built over the Ala Wai Canal. Read more

It appears to be just a matter of time before a pedestrian bridge is built over the Ala Wai Canal. In the interest of safety, let’s not forget that this is meant to be a pedestrian bridge. Except for motorized wheelchairs, wouldn’t it be prudent to limit the bridge to non- motorized transportation?

Someone with a bike, skateboard or unicycle that has a motor (electric or otherwise) may use the bridge, provided that they dismount and push or carry their equipment across the bridge. Hopefully, we don’t wait until after injuries occur before we decide to prioritize safety.

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter