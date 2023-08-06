Letter: Give housing decree a chance to work

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green’s emergency housing proclamation is a bold step to address our housing crisis. We face the highest housing costs in the nation (2.7 times the national level). Thousands of our residents are homeless, living on our streets or in their cars. Thousands more have been forced to leave, “priced out of paradise.” This crisis hurts us all.

Hawaii has the most restrictive housing regulations in the nation. This adds unnecessary costs and delay to efforts to house our residents. We can’t end this crisis without making reasonable changes. We can continue to protect our state’s environmental and cultural interests via the alternative procedures set out in the governor’s proclamation. The proclamation’s working group includes advocates for the environment, Native Hawaiian rights and affordable housing, and a public input process. Let’s make it work for all of us.

Opposing any changes in regulatory controls even in the face of a public emergency, virtually assures our crisis will continue.

Let’s give the proclamation a chance to work.

Ellen Godbey Carson

Makiki

