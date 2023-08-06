Letter: Gun lobby threatens our precious keiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am amazed and dismayed that we are letting gun owners control our lives. The article, “Hawaii public schools’ safety vulnerabilities outlined by DOE” (Star-Advertiser, July 31), says that it will cost “in the hundreds of millions” to make our schools safe. This money could be spent on teachers’ salaries, improved curriculum and aid to the homeless.

Why don’t legislators and the general public stand up to the gun lobby? How can we tolerate making our children afraid to go to school for fear of being shot? We think COVID-19’s isolation harmed them. What is the fear of being gunned down doing to our precious keiki?

It is time to say NO!

Arlene G. Woo

Makiki Heights

