Want to follow in the footsteps of Iam Tongi and become the next “American Idol” from Hawaii? You can get started on that journey Monday when the registration period opens for Hawaii’s live online auditions, which will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 14. You might even get to chat with Tongi himself along the way.

The auditions will be held on Zoom as part of the “Idol Across America” program, giving selected applicants the chance to meet and sing for a producer for ABC’s song contest show, according to a press release.

Starting Monday, prospective candidates should visit 808ne.ws/americanidol to register. Specific times may be available, but the applicant can still register if the preferred time is unavailable. Applicants will be emailed a “Virtual Audition” link to log into Zoom at the appropriate time. If an applicant’s preferred time was not available at registration, the applicant can still log into the Zoom site at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14 and wait for an opening.

The link will bring contestants to an online waiting room, where Tongi will be available to answer questions and give advice. Tongi himself went through the “Idol Across America” process the first time he applied for the show.

At the appointed time, contestants will be sent to a “breakout room” to prepare before being connected with a producer of the show, who might ask a few questions in addition to the performance. The show suggests having a second song ready to perform if the producer asks. Auditioners can sing with accompaniment, such as guitar, piano or soundtrack. An applicant’s birthdate must be between June 2, 1994, and Feb. 15, 2009, to be eligible.

According to the website, registration does not guarantee an audition, and although Aug. 14 is billed as Hawaii’s audition day, there are other ways to land a tryout. Applicants can apply by genre or sign up for days designated for other states, as long as they are not auditioning twice on the same day. Performances on video can also be sent directly to the show at any time.

For rules and other details, visit 808ne.ws/americanidol.