This week’s synopses

“While You Were Sleeping”

Episodes 25-26

6:40 p.m. today

Hong-joo is assigned to a program that follows prosecutors for 72 hours; she is assigned to Jae-chan’s office. She covers every second of life at the prosecutor’s office for three days.

Episodes 27-28

7:50 p.m. today

Jae-chan and Ji-kwang reinvestigate a serial murder case that Yoo-bum and Dam-dong had taken on. Ji-kwang insists Yoo-bum and Dam-dong must be questioned. However, Jae-chan is adamant that Dam-dong shouldn’t be questioned.

“Cheer Up”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Monday

Rumors start spreading on the school forum that Seon Ho and Hae Yi are dating. The new song performance suddenly gets canceled due to unforeseen circumstances and the lineup turns into a mess when one artist cancels. Yoo Min receives another cryptic message.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Following the successful festival, the squad suddenly decides during the after-­party to visit Jung Woo’s mom in Busan. They have to pay for their lodging and food by working in the marketplace for the day. Hae Yi has a flashback of a drunken kiss, but she can’t recall who she kissed.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 57-58

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Da-jung tries to pressure Young-shin into giving up the galbi stew recipe. When all else fails, Da-jung plays on Young-shin’s guilty conscience. She accuses Young-shin of stealing Jung-hoon from her and that it pains her to see them together. An anonymous letter of complaint is submitted about Da-jung’s unethical promotion.

Episodes 59-60

7:50 p.m. Thursday

O-bok’s grandmother and Da-jung’s mother confront Sook-jung about the rumor she spread about Young-shin and Kyung-su. Sook-jung keeps her composure and tells Sung-chan to call the police.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 63

7:50 p.m. Friday

Ko Mu manages to hold on at Yodongseong with the help of the Mohe and tries to buy some time until Damdeok arrives. Ko Un proposes an idea to Murong Chui, who is anxious after hearing that Damdeok is heading to Yodongseong ­after his victory at Gwan­miseong.

Episode 64

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Sensing something unusual, Damdeok speeds up the march toward Yodongseong. In the meantime, Ko Mu fights Murong Chui in a one-on-one battle despite suffering from severe chest pains; he does not fare well.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.