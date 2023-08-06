Now Read This: ‘My Fine Fellow,’ ‘Boop the Snoot,’ ‘Two Dogs’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Boop the Snoot”

By Ashlyn Anstee

This adorable board book allows toddlers to boop the different snoots found in the book.Ages 1-4

“Two Dogs”

By Ian Falconer

Two mischievous dachshunds escape their family’s backyard. Ages 4-7

“Invisible: A Graphic Novel”

By Christina Diaz Gonzalez

This “Breakfast Club”-inspired story centers on five very different students who are forced together by their school to complete community service. In the end, the real reason they have been summoned is a surprise to them all. Ages 10-13

“My Fine Fellow”

By Jennieke Cohen

Culinary delights abound, romance lingers in the air and plans go terribly, wonderfully astray in this gender-bent take on “My Fair Lady.” Ages 13 and up