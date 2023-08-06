comscore State, HPU stalled in dispute over Aloha Tower Marketplace repairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State, HPU stalled in dispute over Aloha Tower Marketplace repairs

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 HPU owns the 165,000-square-foot marketplace, located on the edge of Hono­lulu Harbor, but the state owns the 17 acres of land below and around it between Piers 5 and 14.

A dispute between the state and Hawaii Pacific University remains unresolved over several million dollars in repairs to piers around Aloha Tower Marketplace, which HPU owns and where it houses and teaches some of its students. Read more

