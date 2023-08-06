Teachers, students divided over AI’s risks, benefits
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:46 a.m.
A group of Mid-Pacific Institute students and teachers gathered to discuss the adaptation and guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence into the school’s curriculum during a round table discussion on Tuesday. Pictured is a quote from Peter Nilsson about AI.
Jarrett Chapin, a Lahainaluna High School English teacher, requires his students to do all assignments by hand.
Kimi Yokoyama, 18, a recent Mid-Pacific graduate heading for Seattle University, said AI has accelerated her learning.