Teachers, students divided over AI’s risks, benefits

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A group of Mid-Pacific Institute students and teachers gathered to discuss the adaptation and guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence into the school’s curriculum during a round table discussion on Tuesday. Pictured is a quote from Peter Nilsson about AI.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Jarrett Chapin, a Lahainaluna High School English teacher, requires his students to do all assignments by hand.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kimi Yokoyama, 18, a recent Mid-Pacific graduate heading for Seattle University, said AI has accelerated her learning.

Of about 70 English students he taught last year, Chapin said he sent warning letters home to the families of 10 students whose schoolwork appeared to be copied from AI content. Read more

