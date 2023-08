Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu fell to District 17, Illinois 9-0 in the semifinals Saturday, ending its run at the Senior League World Series (16U) at Lower Sussex, Del.

Mya Kishida recorded Honolulu’s only hit — a double in the fifth inning. Taja Souza and Kelsey Kawamura drew walks.

Honolulu (3-3) had won three games in a row.

District 17, Illinois beat Honolulu 8-4 on Monday.

District 17, Illinois will face the winner of Calgary, Alberta, and Little River-Academy, Texas in today’s final.

At Lower Sussex, Del.

Saturday

U.S. semifinal

District 17, Illinois 9, Honolulu 0

Illinois 103 311 0 — 9 10 0

Honolulu 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

W—Mia Volpert. L—Taja Souza.