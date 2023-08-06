Lanikai edges Maui’s Hawaiian by 3 points at state regatta

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Amid Hilo’s iconic off-and-on precipitation, Lanikai Canoe Club poured on its balanced strategy to slowly but surely ensure a 100% chance of reign. Read more

HILO >> Amid Hilo’s iconic off-and-on precipitation, Lanikai Canoe Club poured on its balanced strategy to slowly but surely ensure a 100% chance of reign.

Lanikai won a regatta-high 12 races and used a steady distribution of talent from its keiki-to-kupuna ranks to hold off Hawaiian Canoe Club of Maui by a mere 3 points and claim its fourth consecutive Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta in come-from-behind fashion on Saturday at Hilo Bay.

The competition marked the end of the summer sprint-racing season and served as the last opportunity to secure gold — and bragging rights — before paddlers turn their attention to the long-distance campaign.

“We made it to the top, we’re in the penthouse, baby!” said a relieved Lanikai head coach Scott Freitas after watching his club secure the title in the final race of the 43-event (the men’s masters 40 and over) slate to break what was a 453-453 tie with Hawaiian. Lanikai took second and Hawaiian fifth in the race.

“The elevator was broken, and we had to fight going up and down the whole time, but I knew our strength was at the end of the regatta. I’m so proud of the club because I told them before the race that we need to live for today, stay focused and be positive.”

Lanikai, the five-time defending Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association champion, racked up 466 points to secure the AAAA Division (21-plus crews entered) title ahead of Hawaiian (463 points), the 37-time defending Maui County Hawaiian Canoe Association champion.

Moku O Hawaii Outrigger Canoe Racing Association (Hawaii island) champion Puna (306 points) finished third overall ahead of Hui Nalu (264 points) and Keaukaha (226 points), while five-time defending Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a champion Manu O Ke Kai (221 points) and Kailua (220 points) rounded out the large division.

In addition to its four consecutive state regatta victories, Lanikai has also won 30 straight OHCRA competitions dating back to 2017. Lanikai and Hawaiian have combined to win 23 straight HCRA state championships.

“My hat goes off to Lanikai, they played their cards right, and have so much talent,” said Hawaiian assistant coach Paul Lu‘uwai. “It’s like a big chess match, and we moved our pieces around, went all in with all the athletes we had, but we came up three points short. I’m stoked we took second and finishing just three points off the lead as we rebuild … we finished second by 50 points last year, so that’s a big accomplishment.

“It takes a village to make the tribe strong, so we’ll come back next year and try again. All respect to Lanikai, they’re on the high right now and we want to honor them as the champions because they earned it. Aloha can be universal, and while we all want to win, we’re so grateful we get to paddle.”

Nearly 3,000 paddlers ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 70-and-older represented 53 clubs from six outrigger canoe paddling organizations in races spanning from 1⁄4 to 1 1⁄2 miles.

Winning crews in each race earned 15 points, with 13 points going to second place, 12 for third and continuing in descending order with last place earning one point across the 14-lane field. The scoring system rewarded clubs for consistently placing high and scoring points across the board, a “quality plus quantity” approach that Lanikai and Hawaiian — winners of 15 of the last 23 state titles — have refined over the years.

Through the day’s first 14 races, Hawaiian built a 173-127 lead over Lanikai as the clubs notched three wins apiece during that stretch.

Lanikai turned in an impressive victory in the senior men’s race as its veteran crew completed an undefeated season in the marquee event. Lanikai relied on its collective height and strength to utilize a longer, slower stroke rate that kept the canoe moving through the water, while allowing the paddlers to use energy efficiently.

“The longer the race is, we’re so big and tall and practice together every day, we can keep the stroke rate long and that can scramble the other crews,” said veteran Lanikai paddler Matt Crowley, who kept the pace as the crew’s stroker in seat one. “When we’re paddling at half the stroke rate they’re going, they start to lose their focus (trying to keep up by paddling faster and expending more energy). Anyone can be there for a half mile, maybe a mile, but in a mile-and-a-half race, you’d better be in good shape.”

Joining Crowley in the winning senior canoe were Paie Moehau, Aaron Norris, Raven Pokini, Igor Sobreira and Karel Tresnak Jr.

The squad navigated the 11⁄2-mile, five-turn race in 10 minutes, 51.68 seconds and held off Wailea (11:02.44) from Maui and Keauhou (11:03.59) from Hawaii island. The victory helped Lanikai move to within 18 points of Hawaiian, 333-315, at that point in the regatta with 13 races remaining.

“This win was really big for the club, and this senior crew is tried and true, so to finish the season undefeated is never easy because you’re always one slip-up away from having the other guys bounce us,” Tresnak Jr. said. “We’re happy to end the regatta season this way. We always say that if we can win the senior race and lose every other men’s race, we’ll take it. There are six of us in the boat, but we have so many more paddlers — from young guys to masters – so this win is a result of the whole club working hard all season.”

Paddlers raced in the relatively calm waters of the bay and were cooled by cloud cover and light breezes. As multiple paddlers noted throughout the day, a “typical Hilo weather” pattern persisted as humid conditions were spelled by sporadic light rain showers and brief downpours.

“The water was weird, the wind shifted and even died at some points,” said Crowley, who noted that Lanikai typically paddles in windy conditions with waves — opposite of the Hilo Bay conditions. “We have a good brotherhood, blend well and rely on our technique and timing is top notch.”

Lanikai continued to ride the positive momentum with a victory in the senior women’s masters 50 race. The crew of Karen Bond, Robin Cooper, Jennifer Fisher, Ke‘ani Hardy, Kelly Smith and Pauahi Ioane completed the 1/2-mile event in 4 minutes, 18.78 seconds.

After finishing ahead of Lae‘ula O Kai (4:24.81) and Hawaiian (4:25.91), Lanikai pulled to within 8 points of Hawaiian, 386-378, with eight races to go. Lanikai then added two consecutive wins (senior men’s masters 50 and women’s open four) to pull ahead of Hawaiian for the first time, 408-405.

“It felt like we got stronger the closer we go to the end, and it felt really good as we picked it up; this was an awesome crew,” Ioane said.

OHCRA medium-division champion Keahiakahoe finished in a tie with Kai Opua for the AAA Division (13-20 crews entered) title with 162 points apiece, and bested Kihei (130 points) and Lokahi (82 points).

Kai ‘Ehitu (116 points) secured the AA Division (7-12 crews entered) crown and Wailea repeated as the A Division (1-6 crews entered) champion with 62 points by holding off Healani (60 points).

—

TEAM STANDINGS

Division AAAA

Lanikai Canoe Club 466

Hawaiian Canoe Club 463

Puna Canoe Club 306

Hui Nalu Canoe Club 264

Keaukaha Canoe Club 226

Manu O Ke Kai 221

Kailua Canoe Club 220

Division AAA

Kai Opua Canoe Club 162

Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 161

Kihei Canoe Club 130

Lokahi 82

Division AA

Kai ’Ehitu 116

Napili 100

Keauhou Canoe Club 99

Kilohana Hoe Wa’a 95

Na Kai Ewalu 91

Leeward Kai Canoe Club 91

Lae’ula O Kai 85

Wa’akapaemua 85

Kawaihae Canoe Club 83

Waikiki Surf Club 76

Outrigger Canoe Club 68

Kamehameha Canoe Club 63

Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 62

Kaneohe 48

Lahaina CC 40

Division A

Wailea 62

Healani Canoe Club 60

Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 52

Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 41

Waikoloa Canoe Club 29

Kamehameha 27

Hui Mana O Puuwai Canoe Club 27

Lahui O Koolauloa 24

Windward Kai 24

Koa Kai Canoe Club 24

Na Wa’a Hanakahi 24

Waikiki Yacht Club 22

’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 21

Keoua Honaunau Canoe Club 19

Kai Oni Canoe Club 19

Paddlers of Laka 18

Hoemana 18

Hui Wa’a ’O Waiakea 18

Hanalei Canoe Club 18

Kumulokahi-Elks 15

Waikiki Beach Boys 11

I Mua 8

Namolokama Canoe Club 8

New Hope Canoe Club 7

Waimanalo Canoe Club 7

Team Olelo 6

Kamaha’o Canoe Club 3

Miloli’i Canoe Club 0

Kahana Canoe Club 0

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Women 70: 1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Lita Blankenfeld, Mary Fern, Christie Gibson, Lurline McGregor, Dee Sawyers, Katie Scott) 4:43.99; 2. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:47.95; 3. Wa’akapaemua 4:50.58; 4. Keauhou Canoe Club 4:51.26; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 4:55.19; 6. Manu O Ke Kai 4:57.05

Men 70: 1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Pia Aluli, Nick Wendall Devera, Lou Dionese, Harold Ferris, Jerry Jameson, Biggie Lara) 4:10.29; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:11.02; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:21.11; 4. Keaukaha Canoe Club 4:22.80; 5. Lokahi 4:40.43

Women 65: 1. Kailua Canoe Club (Cindy Cobb-Adams, Linda Fernandez, Vivian Griffin, Lois Hewlett, Carleen Ornellas, Sandy Scafe-Kalama) 4:30.17; 2. Waikoloa Canoe Club 4:31.23; 3. Kihei Canoe Club 4:35.59; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:37.92; 5. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:43.75; 6. Wa’akapaemua 4:45.08; 7. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:49.00; 8. Keauhou Canoe Club 4:53.48; 9. Kamehameha Canoe Club 5:04.97; 10. Manu O Ke Kai 5:20.26

Men 65: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Sam Alama, Ron Barron, Carl Evensen, Benny Quitevis, Peter Roney, Guy Wilding) 3:52.49; 2. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:58.05; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:58.29; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 4:01.46; 5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:07.07; 6. Keaukaha Canoe Club 4:09.30; 7. Kai Opua Canoe Club 4:12.20; 8. Lae’ula O Kai 4:17.77; 9. Team Olelo 4:21.85; 10. Puna Canoe Club 4:22.43

Girls 12: 1. Kawaihae Canoe Club (Zoe Carpio-Napoleon, Hali’a Drummundo, Maile Revilla, Meera Schuett-Iwamura, Lau’ae Silva, Sayuri Yamamoto) 2:05.05; 2. Hawaiian Canoe Club 2:07.93; 3. Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 2:08.90; 4. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:12.49; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:15.92; 6. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:17.59; 7. Lokahi 2:19.11; 8. Lahaina Cc 2:20.61; 9. Wa’akapaemua 2:20.61; 10. Kailua Canoe Club 2:24.15

Boys 12: 1. Keaukaha Canoe Club (Caius Cowell, Manoalii Publico, Mystiq Rosario, Reigan Shimahara, Zyan Subica, Treyston Yung) 1:54.96; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 1:58.56; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 2:03.65; 4. Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 2:04.39; 5. Wa’akapaemua 2:07.88; 6. Napili 2:09.16; 7. Waikiki Surf Club 2:09.93; 8. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:11.42; 9. Manu O Ke Kai 2:12.48; 10. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:15.75

Mixed Boys & Girls 12: 1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Jackson Cockett-Kanoa, Mahina Cosare, La’akea Elaban-Manuwa, Pualililehua Kahaloa, Lehiwa Lani-Montira, Noah Lopez) 2:06.59; 2. Kawaihae Canoe Club 2:08.48; 3. Keaukaha Canoe Club 2:09.41; 4. Hanalei Canoe Club 2:12.38; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:15.08; 6. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:15.77; 7. Napili 2:20.19; 8. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:22.99; 9. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:24.01; 10. Kaneohe 2:29.79

Girls 13: 1. Kilohana Hoe Wa’a (Waianuhea Karratti, Coco Kauakahi, Mia Lee, Iliau Makua, Kyla Malama, Tajayah Smith) 1:59.38; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:05.74; 3. Kai Opua Canoe Club 2:07.76; 4. Hawaiian Canoe Club 2:08.59; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 2:11.73; 6. Wa’akapaemua 2:18.32; 7. Lahaina CC 2:20.95; 8. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:21.78; 9. Kawaihae Canoe Club 2:22.71; 10. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:24.75

Boys 13: 1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Maiola Awana, Austin Kahele-Hoyohoy, Moa’e Miranda, Matthew Rabanes, Anthony Sardine Jr., Chuka Smith) 1:52.45; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 1:53.25; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 1:53.96; 4. Puna Canoe Club 1:57.67; 5. Wa’akapaemua 2:00.06; 6. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:01.94; 7. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:02.16; 8. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:03.31; 9. Lahaina Cc 2:09.71; 10. Keaukaha Canoe Club 2:10.05

Girls 14: 1. Na Wa’a Hanakahi (Puku’i Alameda, Halana Daog, Pua Kahihikolo, Pohai Longakit, Kaiawe Pe’a-Whitney, Zyrie Smith) 2:02.49; 2. Hawaiian Canoe Club 2:08.93; 3. Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 2:10.81; 4. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:12.65; 5. Kaneohe 2:13.48; 6. Wa’akapaemua 2:17.52; 7. Puna Canoe Club 2:20.08; 8. Waikiki Surf Club 2:21.02; 9. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:21.87; 10. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:22.43

Boys 14: 1. Puna Canoe Club (Kamakana Badan-Dellomes, La’akea Kaawaloa-Okita, Robert Kalili-Burdman, Keanu Kim, Ikena Kuikahi-Keolanui, ’Iolani Rocha) 1:48.31; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 1:51.11; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 1:54.11; 4. Wa’akapaemua 1:56.03; 5. Paddlers Of Laka 1:57.75; 6. Lanikai Canoe Club 1:59.50; 7. Kai ’Ehitu 2:01.04; 8. Kilohana Hoe Wa’a 2:02.50; 9. Na Kai Ewalu 2:03.50; 10. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:07.91

Women Novice B: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Tracy Buscher, Aimee Durrant, Mel Hurwitz, Lana Kinghan, Ninya Ybarra, Taylor Young) 1:59.48; 2. Napili 2:00.62; 3. Puna Canoe Club 2:02.67; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:03.62; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:10.87; 6. Koa Kai Canoe Club 2:11.24; 7. Kai Opua Canoe Club 2:12.27; 8. Hanalei Canoe Club 2:12.65; 9. Manu O Ke Kai 2:17.34; 10. Kawaihae Canoe Club 2:17.65

Mixed Novice B: 1. Na Kai Ewalu (Sunny Amico, Tash Ash, Christian Delatori-Maneafaiga, Culver Haynes, Hanna Lilley, Cameron McElroy) 1:56.44; 2. Hawaiian Canoe Club 1:57.11; 3. Windward Kai 1:59.05; 4. Kai ’Ehitu 1:59.44; 5. Lanikai Canoe Club 1:59.92; 6. Puna Canoe Club 2:03.71; 7. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 2:04.85; 8. Kihei Canoe Club 2:10.66; 9. Kailua Canoe Club 2:11.89; 10. Outrigger Canoe Club 2:15.21

Men Novice B: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (David Begley, Nick Haglan, Nick Lancia, Tom Matta, Andrew Poulin, Webster Ross) 3:48.71; 2. Kai Opua Canoe Club 3:48.98; 3. Na Kai Ewalu 3:53.25; 4. Puna Canoe Club 3:54.09; 5. Outrigger Canoe Club 3:55.78; 6. Kailua Canoe Club 3:57.57; 7. Keauhou Canoe Club 4:02.94; 8. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:04.44; 9. Lahaina Cc 4:09.38; 10. Manu O Ke Kai 4:10.98

Girls 15: 1. Keaukaha Canoe Club (Zoe Aoki, Tati Dunhour, Pua’ena Estocado, Pualani Estocado, Malia Lani Simram, Brandy Uyeshiro) 4:28.66; 2. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:31.06; 3. Kilohana Hoe Wa’a 4:31.85; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:34.53; 5. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:34.86; 6. Na Wa’a Hanakahi 4:43.91; 7. Kai ’Ehitu 4:47.05; 8. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:48.48; 9. Waikiki Surf Club 4:49.07; 10. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:52.44

Boys 15: 1. Lae’ula O Kai (Matahi Atay, Kaiohu Eleneki-Alves, Kamole Gilliland, Bode Golberg, Ka’iwa Ho, Noweo Kekauoha-Schultz) 3:52.71; 2. Hui Mana O Puuwai Canoe Club 3:54.71; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:56.10; 4. Puna Canoe Club 3:56.84; 5. Keaukaha Canoe Club 3:57.53; 6. Kailua Canoe Club 3:58.41; 7. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:00.19; 8. Manu O Ke Kai 4:00.84; 9. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:03.03; 10. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:08.06

Girls 16 & Under: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Nanea Harbottle, Peaches Kay, Keona Klutz, Alohilani Morris, Charlotte Schrader, Naomi Wong) 4:15.01; 2. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:15.68; 3. Waikiki Surf Club 4:24.04; 4. Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 4:25.52; 5. Keaukaha Canoe Club 4:25.76; 6. Kamehameha 4:26.07; 7. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:31.04; 8. Na Kai Ewalu 4:31.59; 9. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:32.74; 10. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:33.95

Boys 16 & Under: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Rain Ahlgren, Castle Foti, Jaemon Foti, Zayn Khan, Carter Tseu, Jack Zinsius) 3:40.64; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 3:44.65; 3. Keaukaha Canoe Club 3:47.73; 4. Lokahi 3:48.52; 5. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:50.58; 6. Hui Wa’a ’O Waiakea 3:51.75; 7. Manu O Ke Kai 3:56.79; 8. Koa Kai Canoe Club 3:57.39; 9. Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 3:58.00; 10. Kihei Canoe Club 3:59.23

Girls 18 & Under: 1. Kilohana Hoe Wa’a (Bri Kanahele, Jada Leone, Kahiau Makua, Avevda Maligro, Mikaylah-Jade Schonberg, Tennacie Simao) 4:10.47; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:12.86; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:13.91; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:19.34; 5. Keaukaha Canoe Club 4:19.86; 6. Kawaihae Canoe Club 4:25.39; 7. Napili 4:26.07; 8. Waikiki Surf Club 4:27.58; 9. Manu O Ke Kai 4:28.32; 10. Lokahi 4:29.81

Boys 18 & Under: 1. Keaukaha Canoe Club (Eha Kiyuna, Kahalia Masaoka, Tyler Obrien, Niau Paulos, Noah Pila, Ali’i Youderian) 3:34.49; 2. Keauhou Canoe Club 3:35.60; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:36.34; 4. Lokahi 3:43.69; 5. Napili 3:44.15; 6. Na Kai Ewalu 3:47.25; 7. Kilohana Hoe Wa’a 3:47.91; 8. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:51.59; 9. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 3:52.30; 10. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:55.54

Mixed Boys & Girls 18: 1. Kilohana Hoe Wa’a (Brayden Heu-Greenbaum, Iliau Makua, Kahiau Makua, Keanu Niau, Waipuna Olores, Tennacie Simao) 3:53.78; 2. Keaukaha Canoe Club 3:57.30; 3. Lokahi 4:00.23; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:04.32; 5. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:04.89; 6. Healani Canoe Club 4:05.87; 7. Napili 4:12.91; 8. Waimanalo Canoe Club 4:13.39; 9. Keauhou Canoe Club 4:14.13; 10. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:16.80

Women Novice A: 1. Puna Canoe Club (Ranee Aki, Dani Dougherty, Kahiau Freitas, Megan Fuller, Kalei Kalili-Burdman, Ayla Swart) 4:14.72; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:14.98; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:15.27; 4. Kai Opua Canoe Club 4:15.59; 5. Lahaina Cc 4:17.67; 6. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:20.21; 7. Napili 4:32.43; 8. Kai Oni Canoe Club 4:34.74; 9. Kailua Canoe Club 4:36.02; 10. Hoemana 4:38.09

Men Novice A: 1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Juan Hernandez, Michael Holley, Derrin Johnson, Bazel Potratz, Daniel Reisinger, Teddy Zabel) 3:42.21; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:42.47; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:42.79; 4. Na Kai Ewalu 3:44.91; 5. Kai Opua Canoe Club 3:46.36; 6. Puna Canoe Club 3:46.68; 7. Outrigger Canoe Club 3:48.98; 8. Keauhou Canoe Club 3:49.30; 9. Hoemana 3:51.22; 10. Manu O Ke Kai 3:53.18

Women Freshmen: 1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Kristin Drost, Lisa Fanning, Tiare Lawrence, Kaulu Luuwai, Kelsey Nae’ole, Lauren Spalding) 3:58.52; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:13.53; 3. Puna Canoe Club 4:13.94; 4. Keaukaha Canoe Club 4:15.69; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 4:22.69; 6. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:23.55; 7. Na Kai Ewalu 4:23.88; 8. Kailua Canoe Club 4:25.10; 9. Waikiki Surf Club 4:25.53; 10. Kaneohe 4:34.56

Men Freshmen: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Nick Foti, Aaron Norris, Andy Penny, Tristan Pokini, Igor Sobreira, Karel Tresnak Jr.) 3:24.10; 2. Wailea 3:26.22; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 3:29.26; 4. Keaukaha Canoe Club 3:29.68; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:37.27; 6. Kailua Canoe Club 3:39.57; 7. Puna Canoe Club 3:42.41; 8. Keauhou Canoe Club 3:44.03; 9. Kilohana Hoe Wa’a 3:50.27; 10. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:54.14

Women Sophomore: 1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Kristin Drost, Arianna Gerry, Danielle Kuck, Hiilei Luuwai, Tina Myers, Mikiala Puaa-Freitas) 4:05.70; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:06.12; 3. Kihei Canoe Club 4:06.56; 4. Kai Opua Canoe Club 4:07.98; 5. Kamehameha Canoe Club 4:14.05; 6. Puna Canoe Club 4:18.66; 7. Manu O Ke Kai 4:20.91; 8. Kailua Canoe Club 4:25.45; 9. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:26.56; 10. Kaneohe 4:29.69

Men Sophomore: 1. Wailea (Kekoa Cramer, Dane Dudoit, Kevin Dudoit, Triston Kaho’okele-Santos, Nalu Sampson, Kekoa Santos) 3:24.24; 2. Keauhou Canoe Club 3:28.26; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:29.15; 4. Puna Canoe Club 3:29.51; 5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:34.53; 6. Kihei Canoe Club 3:37.97; 7. Kai Opua Canoe Club 3:39.03; 8. Keoua Honaunau Canoe Club 3:41.68; 9. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:44.43; 10. Kaneohe 3:45.51

Women Junior: 1. Manu O Ke Kai (Erica Adamczyk, Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Jenna Kiejko, Barbara Souki, Lili Taliulu) 8:37.33; 2. Puna Canoe Club 8:38.92; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 8:41.77; 4. Hawaiian Canoe Club 8:46.06; 5. Keaukaha Canoe Club 8:51.41; 6. Na Kai Ewalu 8:57.77; 7. Hui Mana O Puuwai Canoe Club 9:03.55; 8. Kai ’Ehitu 9:04.18; 9. Kihei Canoe Club 9:14.93; 10. Healani Canoe Club 9:25.78

Men Junior: 1. Wailea (Kingi Gilbert, Felipe Gomes, Noa Kamalu, Sig Konohia, Joshua Kekupa’a Nae’ole, Austin Talley) 7:14.94; 2. Keaukaha Canoe Club 7:25.65; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 7:26.64; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 7:28.08; 5. Hawaiian Canoe Club 7:28.62; 6. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 7:29.62; 7. Puna Canoe Club 7:31.57; 8. Keauhou Canoe Club 7:48.74; 9. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 8:08.53; 10. Na Kai Ewalu 8:15.97

Women Senior: 1. Kihei Canoe Club (Sandy Carvalho, Suzanne Conlon, Jen Edwards, Allison Lee, Julie Shoup, Michele Willmering) 12:47.58; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 12:50.59; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 12:54.80; 4. Kai Opua Canoe Club 13:00.61; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 13:02.84; 6. Manu O Ke Kai 13:19.87; 7. Kamehameha Canoe Club 13:50.47; 8. Waikiki Surf Club 14:05.31; 9. Healani Canoe Club 14:39.22; 10. Na Kai Ewalu 14:41.76

Men Senior: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Matt Crowley, Paie Moehau, Aaron Norris, Raven Pokini, Igor Sobreira, Karel Tresnak Jr.) 10:51.68; 2. Wailea 11:02.44; 3. Keauhou Canoe Club 11:03.59; 4. Puna Canoe Club 11:23.10; 5. Hawaiian Canoe Club 11:38.10; 6. Keaukaha Canoe Club 11:45.22; 7. Kailua Canoe Club 11:55.89; 8. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 11:57.18; 9. Kihei Canoe Club 12:14.01; 10. Keoua Honaunau Canoe Club 12:19.29

Woman Masters 60: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Melanie Bailey, Lisa Barney, Susan Butterbaugh, Cindi Chess, Jennifer Fisher, Kelly Smith) 4:16.45; 2. Lae’ula O Kai 4:27.14; 3. Puna Canoe Club 4:29.39; 4. Waikoloa Canoe Club 4:30.28; 5. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:41.04; 6. Wa’akapaemua 4:43.44; 7. Kailua Canoe Club 4:45.60; 8. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:46.29; 9. Kamehameha Canoe Club 4:46.94; 10. Kihei Canoe Club 4:47.77

Men Masters 60: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Sam Alama, Gio Camuso, Jeff Cummings, John Foti, Scott Freitas, Guy Wilding) 3:45.03; 2. Puna Canoe Club 3:46.44; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 3:47.40; 4. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:50.23; 5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:57.21; 6. Hui Wa’a ’O Waiakea 3:59.20; 7. Kihei Canoe Club 4:00.86; 8. Kawaihae Canoe Club 4:03.53; 9. Kamehameha 4:11.73; 10. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:17.82

Women Golden Masters 55: 1. Waikiki Surf Club (Richline Fong, Gail Grabowsky, Melvea Hardy, Deneen Mcnicoll, Nikki Queyrel, Laurie Seto) 4:24.83; 2. Kai Opua Canoe Club 4:26.61; 3. Puna Canoe Club 4:27.47; 4. Kihei Canoe Club 4:30.04; 5. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:33.01; 6. Kailua Canoe Club 4:33.73; 7. Lae’ula O Kai 4:34.67; 8. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:40.45; 9. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:45.71; 10. Waikoloa Canoe Club 4:51.01

Men Golden Masters 55: 1. Kai ’Ehitu (Hunter O’dean Anderson, Michael Andrade, Bruce Johnston Ayau, Jun Balanga Jr., Daniel Legler, Troy Parker-Bailey) 3:39.51; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:43.30; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:45.06; 4. Puna Canoe Club 3:50.75; 5. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:58.19; 6. Kai Opua Canoe Club 4:00.04; 7. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:05.64; 8. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:08.88; 9. Kailua Canoe Club 4:10.25; 10. Kawaihae Canoe Club 4:14.05

Senior Women Masters 50: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Karen Bond, Robin Cooper, Jennifer Fisher, Ke’ani Hardy, Pauahi Ioane, Kelly Smith) 4:18.78; 2. Lae’ula O Kai 4:24.81; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:25.91; 4. Puna Canoe Club 4:34.85; 5. Kai Opua Canoe Club 4:41.22; 6. Kailua Canoe Club 4:41.80; 7. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:43.69; 8. Kamehameha Canoe Club 4:48.06; 9. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:49.25; 10. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:50.22

Senior Men Masters 50: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Kale Barney, Jason Bellefeuille, Kawika Crivello, David Daniels, Brett Fillmore, Jim Foti) 3:35.96; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 3:39.19; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:41.66; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 3:41.95; 5. Kai ’Ehitu 3:43.30; 6. Keaukaha Canoe Club 3:45.57; 7. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:49.85; 8. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:57.35; 9. Lae’ula O Kai 3:58.89; 10. Kihei Canoe Club 4:10.70

Women Open Four: 1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Lauren Ashford, Ryann Kurahara, Lydia Hoku Mertyris, Kulia Pacheco-Boerstler) 4:41.81; 2. Lokahi 4:53.55; 3. Kawaihae Canoe Club 4:54.38; 4. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:56.39; 5. Napili 5:02.02; 6. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 5:05.18; 7. Namolokama Canoe Club 5:07.27; 8. Puna Canoe Club 5:17.99; 9. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:19.22; 10. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:20.76

Men Open Four: 1. Kamehameha Canoe Club (Samson Castillo, Mark Grant, Kenika Kane, Marco Roldan) 3:53.92; 2. Puna Canoe Club 3:56.77; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:57.85; 4. Napili 4:02.71; 5. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:05.95; 6. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 4:06.55; 7. Kai ’Ehitu 4:08.45; 8. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:12.06; 9. Wailea 4:12.88; 10. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:20.90

Mixed Masters 55: 1. Kai Opua Canoe Club (Dane Enos, Melanie Kelekolio, Nicki Lacey-Enos, Dave Old, Mesepa Tanoai, Cheryl Villegas) 3:57.66; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:08.71; 3. Kihei Canoe Club 4:11.51; 4. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:15.05; 5. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:16.24; 6. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:16.85; 7. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:20.67; 8. Kailua Canoe Club 4:21.59; 9. Lae’ula O Kai 4:25.13; 10. Windward Kai 4:28.07

Mixed Masters 40: 1. Healani Canoe Club (Violet Carrillo, Dondi Dawson, Andrew Fessenden, Celeste Paiaina, Kea Paiaina, Makaniokealoha Stanley) 3:48.40; 2. Kai ’Ehitu 3:49.84; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:54.29; 4. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 3:57.75; 5. Keaukaha Canoe Club 3:58.36; 6. Puna Canoe Club 3:59.11; 7. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:01.77; 8. Lae’ula O Kai 4:03.05; 9. Manu O Ke Kai 4:03.47; 10. Kai Opua Canoe Club 4:06.79

Mixed Men & Women:

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club (Maile Kalahiki, Anela Kamana, Kekoa Kau, Kanoe Nao, Ikaikaalii Smith, Po’okela Van Gieson) 3:54.08; 2. Kilohana Hoe Wa’a 3:54.31; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:54.59; 4. Hawaiian Canoe Club 0:35.80; 5. Napili 4:00.90; 6. Keaukaha Canoe Club 4:03.91; 7. Kai Oni Canoe Club 4:05.80; 8. Puna Canoe Club 4:15.01; 9. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:17.17; 10. Koa Kai Canoe Club 4:22.39

Women Masters 40: 1. Kai ’Ehitu (Sarah Balanga, Laura Birse, Darcy Daniel, Tiffany Hatanaka, Leilani Olson, Tiapepe Ulufaleilupe) 4:02.12; 2. Healani Canoe Club 4:09.72; 3. Puna Canoe Club 4:16.95; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:18.40; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:19.09; 6. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:21.91; 7. Lae’ula O Kai 4:24.84; 8. Kai Opua Canoe Club 4:31.46; 9. Kailua Canoe Club 4:32.83; 10. Manu O Ke Kai 4:37.92