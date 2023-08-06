comscore Lanikai edges Maui’s Hawaiian by 3 points at state regatta | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Lanikai edges Maui’s Hawaiian by 3 points at state regatta

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Lanikai’s winning senior women’s masters 50 crew included, from left, Pauahi Ioane, Ke‘ani Hardy, Karen Bond, Kelly Smith, Jennifer Fisher and Robin Cooper.

    KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Lanikai’s winning senior women’s masters 50 crew included, from left, Pauahi Ioane, Ke‘ani Hardy, Karen Bond, Kelly Smith, Jennifer Fisher and Robin Cooper.

  • KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Igor Sobreira ran through the victory tunnel formed by clubmates while celebrating Lanikai’s victory in the 11⁄2-mile marquee senior men’s race.

    KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Igor Sobreira ran through the victory tunnel formed by clubmates while celebrating Lanikai’s victory in the 11⁄2-mile marquee senior men’s race.

Amid Hilo’s iconic off-and-on precipitation, Lanikai Canoe Club poured on its balanced strategy to slowly but surely ensure a 100% chance of reign. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 5, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 6, 2023

Scroll Up