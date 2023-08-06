Pearl City’s incredible run ends 1 game short

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pearl City lost a heart-breaker on Saturday in the U.S. final of the Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series (13U) in Livermore, Calif.

Pearl City couldn’t hold a three-run lead and fell to Tampa, Fla., 5-4.

Tytan Takahashi, who had two pitching stints Saturday, allowed one run on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts for Pearl City (3-2).

Pearl City led 4-1 after three innings before Tampa rallied for four runs in the fourth. Tampa, which also beat Pearl City on Wednesday, will face Seoul, South Korea, in today’s world final.

Tampa went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning on a two-out, run-scoring single.

In the bottom half, Kelton Onomura led off with a single and stole second. A ground out moved Onomura to third, and Ryley Omine drew a four-pitch walk, then stole second. Raine Kamana‘o-Bulosan’s single to right scored Onomura and advanced Omine to third. Luke Furutani, who squared around to bunt on the first two pitches, lined an 0-2 pitch to left to bring in Omine and make it 2-1. A wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position. Boston Schwager drew a walk to load the bases and Noah Balderas’ groundout to the pitcher scored Kamana’o-Bulosan to put Pearl City up 3-1.

Takahashi was removed by manager Ty Takahashi, his father, in favor of Noah Propios after working 11⁄3 innings and throwing 24 pitches. Tytan Takahashi moved to second, switching positions with Propios. The move was made so Takahashi would be eligible to pitch in the world final.

Pearl City went up 4-1 in the third on Kamana‘o-Bulosan’s two-out single to left, which scored Omine.

Tampa took a 5-4 lead with a four-run fourth. Two runs came in on a no-out, bases-loaded single, which prompted Ty Takahashi to re-insert his son on the mound.

Tampa scored another run on a fielding error by the Pearl City second baseman and the tying run scored on a fielding error by the shortstop.

Tampa scored the go-ahead run on a 4-6-3 double play.

Pearl City had runners at first and second in the sixth, but a called strike three ended the inning.

In the seventh, Pearl City was retired in order.

—

At Livermore, Calif.

Saturday

U.S. Championship

Tampa, Fla. 5, Pearl City 4

Tampa, Fla. 100 400 0 — 5 9 0

Pearl City 301 000 0 — 4 9 2

W—Gavin McCaffrey. L—Noah Propios.