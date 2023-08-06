Pearl City’s incredible run ends 1 game short
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:45 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Justin Kamanao-Bulosan got ready for a pitch.
COURTESY PHOTO
Justin Kamanao-Bulosan singled to drive in Kelton Onomura.
COURTESY PHOTO
Tytan Takahashi pitches.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Tytan Takahashi pitches.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree