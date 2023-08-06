Rainbow Warriors go live with scrimmage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Down two running backs, the Hawaii football team proved it was not running on empty in Saturday’s 135-play situational scrimmage to close the second week of training camp. Read more

Down two running backs, the Hawaii football team proved it was not running on empty in Saturday’s 135-play situational scrimmage to close the second week of training camp.

Tylan Hines is the Rainbow Warriors’ clear No. 1 running back. Derek Boyd II will miss the season because of a knee injury and Nasjzae “Mojo” Bryant-Lelei will need at least another week to fully recover from a leg ailment.

Sophomore David Cordero earned significant reps during the 21⁄2-hour situational scrimmage at Saint Louis School. Head coach Timmy Chang, a Saint Louis alumnus, then opened the depth chart. Landon Sims, who moved from tight end; Eddie Osei-Nketia, a sprinter from New Zealand who had never played American football until the start of training camp 11 days ago, and offensive guard Solo Vaipulu took turns in the backfield.

“The running backs are good,” Chang said. “Landon’s going to be a good one.”

Sims, the son of former UH running back Travis Sims, was used as a tight end last season. After Boyd was injured during player-run practices this summer, Sims was told he would move to running back. But a hamstring ailment kept Sims from participating in contact drills until the past Wednesday. Sims, using a double grip, was able to grind for yards, particularly in red-zone situations.

Osei-Nketia retired from sprinting — he set New Zealand’s record with a 10.08-second dash over 100 meters at the 2022 World Track &Field championships — to sign with the Warriors. Osei-Nketia initially auditioned at receiver before moving to running back on Tuesday. On a 7-yard, high-stepping carry, he drew chants of “Ed-dee! Ed-dee!” from teammates. He also popped up after absorbing a high-low takedown.

“It was incredible,” Osei-Nketia said of his first scrimmage as a running back. “It made me miss rugby so much. I missed the good ol’ days of rugby. It’s that rush. Call me weird, but I like getting hit, for some reason. When I got hit (on the tandem tackle), I started laughing because I missed that rush.”

Chang went back to run-and-shoot’s big-back days with 6-foot-2, 280-pound Vaipulu aligning in the backfield. Vaipulu was able to pick off pass rushers, serve as lead smasher on quarterback keepers, and power his way for yards on handoffs. Vaipulu showed jump-cut agility on a 7-yard run.

“I like when we have Solo in there, it feels more protected,” quarterback Brayden Schager said. “He does a really good job in the protection aspect. And he’s got some wheels, too. He can definitely run well.”

Chang said “it’s a good package with Solo. He fits the profile a little bit.”

Both sides had their moments during scrimmage. The defense made five interceptions — two by cornerback Jaheim Wilson-Jones, a transfer from West Los Angeles College — and forced a red-zone fumble. Cornerback Devyn King delivered the loudest hit.

Quarterback Jake Farrell and wideout Nick Cenacle collaborated on a catch-and-sprint, 69-yard touchdown. Reserve quarterback Jonah Chong, an ‘Iolani School graduate who transferred from Nevada, teamed with Chuuky Hines on a 75-yard touchdown.

“The defense has been very good,” Chang said. “And the offense, they have the potential to be really good as they continue to grow and watch film.”

On the scrimmage’s final play, an all-or-nothing from the 3, Schager fired a scoring pass that Tylan Hines secured between two defenders. Hines celebrated with a skyward toss.

“It really showed the offense executing,” Hines said.

Schager said: “That’s the competitive spirit. The defense is talking a bunch. The offense is talking a bunch. … Tylan ran a great route and I’m happy we got it in there.”