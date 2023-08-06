Rainbow Warriors go live with scrimmage
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii wide receiver Nick Cenacle beats defensive back CJ WIlliams into the end zone for a touchdown.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii wide receiver Chuuky Hines hauls in a pass on the way to a touchdown.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii running back Derek Boyd II rushes the ball on Saturday.
