Ripken teams collect important wins

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 and OBRL New Era both improved to 2-0 on Saturday at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo. Read more

Jayce Braun batted 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as Hawaii Kai Fear 808 routed Denver 13-1 in four innings. Emmric Alapa allowed one run over two innings for the victory and Hunter Tam batted 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.

OBRL New Era defeated Chicago 5-1. No details of the game were reported.

OBRL New Era will face Glen Allen, Va., today at 6:30 a.m., while Hawaii Kai Fear 808 will take on Bryant, Ark., at 11:30 a.m.

At the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Crown Point, Ind., Kingsburg, Calif., defeated the Westside Bombers 4-2.

CAL RIPKEN 12U MAJOR/70 WORLD SERIES

At Branson, Mo.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 13, Denver 1, 4

inn.

W—Emmric Alapa. L—Ben B.

Leading hitters—Hawaii Kai Fear 808:

Hunter Tam 2-2, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayce Braun 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs; Keona Barrraza 2b; Alapa 3b; Lawson Juan 2b; Peyton-Kai Kodama 2 runs; Matthew Lee 2 runs.

Also:

OBRL New Era 5, Chicago 1

CAL RIPKEN/BABE RUTH CAL RIPKEN 10 WORLD SERIES

At Crown Point, Ind.

Saturday