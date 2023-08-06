Sports Ripken teams collect important wins By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:44 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Kai Fear 808 and OBRL New Era both improved to 2-0 on Saturday at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Kai Fear 808 and OBRL New Era both improved to 2-0 on Saturday at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo. Jayce Braun batted 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as Hawaii Kai Fear 808 routed Denver 13-1 in four innings. Emmric Alapa allowed one run over two innings for the victory and Hunter Tam batted 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. OBRL New Era defeated Chicago 5-1. No details of the game were reported. OBRL New Era will face Glen Allen, Va., today at 6:30 a.m., while Hawaii Kai Fear 808 will take on Bryant, Ark., at 11:30 a.m. At the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Crown Point, Ind., Kingsburg, Calif., defeated the Westside Bombers 4-2. — CAL RIPKEN 12U MAJOR/70 WORLD SERIES At Branson, Mo. Hawaii Kai Fear 808 13, Denver 1, 4 inn. W—Emmric Alapa. L—Ben B. Leading hitters—Hawaii Kai Fear 808: Hunter Tam 2-2, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayce Braun 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs; Keona Barrraza 2b; Alapa 3b; Lawson Juan 2b; Peyton-Kai Kodama 2 runs; Matthew Lee 2 runs. Also: OBRL New Era 5, Chicago 1 CAL RIPKEN/BABE RUTH CAL RIPKEN 10 WORLD SERIES At Crown Point, Ind. Saturday Kingsburg, Calif. 4, Westside Bombers 2 Previous Story Television and radio - Aug. 5, 2023 Next Story Television and radio - Aug. 6, 2023