Signs of Hawaiian Life – Aug. 6, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Manoa resident Judy Morita spotted the Hawaiian Shave Ice Co. while exploring Solvang, Calif. — the “Danish capital of America” — in December. She writes that the “store was closed, possibly because it was 39 degrees.” Photo by Dennis Matsunaga.
Honolulu residents Elena Tkacheva, Daniel Driskill and Tommy Driskill discovered the Hawaiian BBQ restaurant on Boracay island in the Philippines in November. Photo by Thomas Driskill.
While on a tour in Scotland, Aiea resident Laureen Chu came across Hula, a breakfast and brunch cafe, near her hotel in Edinburgh in November. Photo by a passerby.