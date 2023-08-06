comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Aug. 6, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – Aug. 6, 2023

  • Manoa resident Judy Morita spotted the Hawaiian Shave Ice Co. while exploring Solvang, Calif. — the “Danish capital of America” — in December. She writes that the “store was closed, possibly because it was 39 degrees.” Photo by Dennis Matsunaga.

  • Honolulu residents Elena Tkacheva, Daniel Driskill and Tommy Driskill discovered the ­Hawaiian BBQ restaurant on Boracay island in the Philippines in November. Photo by Thomas Driskill.

  • While on a tour in Scotland, Aiea resident Laureen Chu came across Hula, a breakfast and brunch cafe, near her hotel in Edinburgh in November. Photo by a passerby.

