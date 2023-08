Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How many more times must we read about crashes on the freeway and streets, with one, two, four people critically injured? Two dead. Three dead. Read more

How many more times must we read about crashes on the freeway and streets, with one, two, four people critically injured? Two dead. Three dead. Two were wearing seat belts.

Come on, people! Stop speeding!

What are the speed limit signs for — good looks? Maybe make bigger and brighter speed limit signs?

Seat belts aren’t the only safety devices needed. Bubble wrap? Sad for the people who lost their lives: the kupuna, young ones and the innocents. They are the ones paying the price for the inattentive and noncaring.

Instead of saying, “Speed, alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors,” it should say, “Speed, alcohol, drugs, not paying attention, texting, talking on the phone and being lolo don’t appear to be factors.”

Oh, perhaps the 64% pay raise for City Council members could go toward something for those causing these horrific accidents, like a collar or something obvious to shame these culprits and let the public know that they did something wrong.

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

