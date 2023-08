Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We need more kokua from City Council members and state officials to rescind or modify the costly requirement for high-rise condos to install fire sprinkler systems (“Council chair pressured to rescind costly condo fire sprinkler law,” Star-Advertiser, July 30).

All condo owners affected need to rise up and let their Council members and state officials know the hardships this would incur.

We have had state Sen. Carol Fuku- naga and state Rep. Scott Nishimoto express at our board meeting that they understand the hardships and desire to find a solution. Now City Council Chair Tommy Waters wants to hear from residents.

Well, with the huge pay increase of 64% for the Council members, I’d want them to earn that by finding a better solution.

Paul Hoe

Ala Moana

