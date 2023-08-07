Letter: Green’s order could change Hawaii forever

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser has published at least four detailed articles, including a commentary by Gov. Josh Green on his emergency proclamation for affordable housing (“Housing action needed now against worsening crisis,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 23). Articles share known details with pros and cons of this proclamation, and many are still trickling in.

I truly admire the enthusiasm and dynamism of Green as he brings fresh perspectives to our unique island political scene.

However, this remarkable housing proclamation gives me pause. It fast-tracks the building process, bypassing many safeguards, giving much power to make decisions to a selected few with almost no safeguards and safety net for land preservation, cultural needs and more, in the name of expeditiousness.

For safety, the democratic machinery is deliberate and inefficient by design. Implementation of a far-reaching consequential proposal needs to be extremely well-analyzed, critiqued and crafted.

Green is a good leader, but here we may be walking into a serious consequential minefield changing the very Hawaiian landscape and culture forever — like Singapore, with development at any cost.

Birendra Singh Huja (July 14)

Waialae Iki

