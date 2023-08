Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Few people wear masks or take other precautions anymore, but no, COVID-19 isn’t over.

The seven-day daily average of 115 new cases was the first time since mid-May the numbers hit triple digits, according to state Department of Health numbers released Wednesday. The average positivity rate, 12%, was roughly double what it was in mid-May.

Other indicators like hospital admissions also are on the rise. While the numbers may be relatively low, the fact that they’re rising is a worrisome trend. Please, be careful out there.