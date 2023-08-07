comscore Trial continued for police in Makaha crash case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Trial continued for police in Makaha crash case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

Four HPD officers charged in connection with a September 2021 Makaha car chase and crash that injured six people — two of them severely — as well as an alleged cover-up have had their trial date pushed back a second time, to Dec. 18. Read more

