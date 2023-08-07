comscore Whale sanctuary on Maui to undergo $17M in improvements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Whale sanctuary on Maui to undergo $17M in improvements

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • COURTESY DAYNA MCLAUGHLIN/NOAA The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary visitor and community center’s beachfront location in Kihei makes it susceptible to the affects of climate change.

    COURTESY DAYNA MCLAUGHLIN/NOAA

    The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary visitor and community center’s beachfront location in Kihei makes it susceptible to the affects of climate change.

NOAA plans to invest $17 million to shore up the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary’s visitor and community center in Kihei, Maui, against the affects of climate change. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii affordable housing demand is sky high, but not at one tower

Scroll Up