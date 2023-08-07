Whale sanctuary on Maui to undergo $17M in improvements

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

NOAA plans to invest $17 million to shore up the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary’s visitor and community center in Kihei, Maui, against the affects of climate change.

The flagship property’s beachfront location makes it particularly susceptible to sand inundation, flooding and powerful storms, according to a NOAA news release.

The funding from the Inflation Reduction Act “will be used to mitigate these threats, increase resilience in the facility, and ensure greater safety for staff, visitors and critical sanctuary assets,” the release said. Funds also will be used to construct a boathouse for the sanctuary’s 38-foot boat Kohola, which is used for large-whale research and entanglement response.

Details and a timetable for the projects were not provided.

“Our visitor center is an ideal spot to learn about the marine environment and see humpback whales breaching during whale season every November to April,” said Kim Hum, sanctuary superintendent, in the release. “The scenic beachfront location at the foot of Haleakala has views of Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i and West Maui looking across the waters of the sanctuary, which extend from the shoreline down to 600 feet deep.”

The Kihei visitor center opened in 1996 as one of the first in the National Marine Sanctuary system and has primarily been staffed by volunteers. It hosts exhibits, interactive displays and weekly public programs.

Designated in 1992, the 1,370-square-mile Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is managed through a partnership between NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the state Division of Aquatic Resources under the Department of Land and Natural Resources. “The sanctuary works to protect humpback whales and their habitat through research, education, conservation and stewardship,” the release said.