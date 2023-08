Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Assistant coach Dan Cox, who has served as recruiting coordinator the past two seasons, is leaving the University of Hawaii baseball program.

Cox’s departure coincides with the Rainbow Warriors not being able to create a fourth full-time coaching position for this coming academic year. Dave Nakama and newly hired Keith Zuniga are the full-time assistants on head coach Rich Hill’s staff this season.

Cox could have been moved to volunteer assistant, a position Mathew Troupe occupied as the ’Bows’ pitching coaching the previous two seasons. In June, Troupe announced he and his wife were returning to Southern California to start a family. Troupe, who did not have any employment plans when he made the decision, is now Loyola Marymount’s pitching coach. Zuniga spent the past three seasons at New Mexico State, where he served as pitching coach and interim head coach. He was slotted for the full-time UH position because a volunteer coach does not receive benefits.

As a volunteer, Cox probably would have earned a salary comparable to a UH assistant coach’s. But only full-time coaches are allowed to recruit — and scouting and recruiting are Cox’s specialties.

Cox was a prolific recruiter for the ’Bows, helping to secure more than 20 commitments for the 2024 team. UH also has pledges for the two ensuing recruiting classes.

Cox, who has several opportunities in pro baseball, joined the ’Bows two summers ago after spending 26 years in Major League Baseball, including 21 as a scout for five different organizations. As a scout with Minnesota, the Twins selected Kolten Wong in the 16th round of the 2008 MLB Draft. Wong decided to honor his commitment to play for the ’Bows, where he enjoyed a standout career.

Although noted for his scouting — most recently with the Atlanta Braves — Cox also served as assistant to the Los Angeles Angels’ general manager.

Cox is a 1991 Aiea High graduate.