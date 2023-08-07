comscore Hawaii teams find success at Cal Ripken World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii teams find success at Cal Ripken World Series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 and OBRL New Era picked up easy victories as both teams improved to 3-0 at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo. Read more

