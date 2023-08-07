Hawaii teams find success at Cal Ripken World Series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 and OBRL New Era picked up easy victories as both teams improved to 3-0 at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo.

Emmric Alapa batted 3-for-3 with two homers, three runs and five RBIs, and Hunter Tam struck out four batters in two innings and drove in two runs as Hawaii Kai Fear 808 beat Bryant, Ark., 12-0 in four innings.

Jayce Braun and Kaiolohia Araujo-Waiau both scored two runs for Hawaii Kai Fear 808.

Xaeden Lopes and Sage Sullivan combined on a three-hitter, and Kobejames Kealoha batted 3-for-3 with a homer, three runs and four RBIs in OBRL New Era’s 11-1 victory over Glen Allen, Va.

Lopes struck out seven batters over three innings and Sullivan pitched three hitless innings for the save.

Desten-Napierala Dias-Kaluna drove in two runs, and Talon Pa’ahao and Noah Kawakami both scored twice for OBRL New Era.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 (pool B) and OBRL New Era (pool A) each have two pool-play games remaining. The top two teams in each pool advance to the championship bracket.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 has outscored its opponents 40-1 at the tournament.

OBRL New Era will face Yardley, Pa., today at 4 a.m. while Hawaii Kai Fear 808 will meet Marlboro, N.J., at 6:30 a.m.

Mason Gasper and Stansen Verbeckmoes combined on a three-hitter and the Westside Bombers scored all their runs in the first inning of a 3-0 victory over Flood City, Pa., on Sunday at the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Crown Point, Ind.

Gasper pitched 3 1/3 innings and Verbeckmoes worked 2 2/3 hitless innings for the save.

Verbeckmoes’ single scored Preston Phelps, and Angelo Pabalan singled in Shane Kealoha and Verbeckmoes.

The Westside Bombers (1-1) will face the Bryant Black Sox (Ark.) today at 11:45 a.m.

—

LITTLE LEAGUE JUNIOR WEST REGIONAL (13-14)

Sunday

At Bend, Ore.

Honolulu 8, Dublin, Calif., 0

CAL RIPKEN 12U MAJOR/70 WORLD SERIES

Sunday

At Branson, Mo.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 12, Bryant, Ark. 0 (4 inn.)

W—Hunter Tam.

Leading hitters—Fear 808: Hunter Tam 2 RBI; Jayce Braun 2-2, 2 runs, 3b; Kaiolohia Araujo-Waiau 2-2, 2 runs; Emmric Alapa 3-3, 3 runs, 2 HRs, 5 RBI.

OBRL New Era 11, Glenn Allen, Va. 1

W—Xaeden Lopes. S—Sage Sullivan.

Leading hitters—New Era: Talon Pa’ahao 2-4, 2 runs; Noah Kawakami 2-3, 2 runs, 2b; Dias-Kaluna Napierala 2b, 2 RBI; Kobejames Kealoha 3-3, 3 runs, HR, 4 RBI.

CAL RIPKEN/BABE RUTH CAL RIPKEN 10 WORLD SERIES

Sunday

At Crown Point, Ind.

OBRL Westside Bombers 3, Flood

City, Pa. 0

W—Mason Gasper. S—Stansen Verbeckmoes.