Waipahu strengthened by its version of transfer portal

Waipahu is now a destination spot, and it isn’t just about the Skyline rail.

Nine players have transferred to play football for the Marauders, not that they needed any help. In 2022, they marched to an 11-2 season, posting wins over Open Division Leilehua, winning 10 games in a row against Division I foes, including Aiea’s best team in years, defending D-I state champion Kapaa, and perennial powerhouse ‘Iolani.

Only a 38-28 state championship loss to Konawaena, with eventual Star-Advertiser All-State offensive player of the year Liutama Uiliata hobbled by an ankle injury, derailed the real freight train from “94 Block.”

That location descriptor is changing in ’23. A talented core of personnel, including linebacker/defensive end Arjay Kelemete, returns to defend the blue and gold. But the nine newcomers are a pleasant surprise for longtime coach Bryson Carvalho and his staff.

Among the new faces is offensive lineman Preston Taumua, who has 21 college scholarship offers and committed to Nebraska on July 16. Other key imports include Taumua’s teammate from Aiea, wide receiver Jayden Chanel, one of the top playmakers in the state. Moanalua’s gamebreaker, Eric Stephens, has also transferred to Waipahu. Perhaps not coincidentally, former Moanalua head coach Vince Nihipali is on the Marauders staff this fall.

It wasn’t long ago when supreme levels of talent trekked from sugar town to play the game at ILH programs, as well as neighboring Open Division schools. Now, Carvalho finds himself as part of a destination site. It’s Hawaii’s version of the NCAA transfer portal.

“It’s different, for sure. It’s always good, there’s pros to having a four-year or three-year guy. You build chemistry. That’s what we’ve always had,” Carvalho said. “I was able to get kids to stay and develop chemistry through the program. That’s a big reason we found success. We still have a lot of those kids. Great returnees. (Wide receiver) Tai Aipia-Barrett. (Quarterback) JJ Manu. (Running back) Anieli (Taleaai). We have (wide receiver) Chazen Rodillas-Vesido. We’re kind of young at offensive line. (Defensive end/linebacker) Arjay Kelemete. (defensive lineman) Caleb Lauifi. We have a lot of guys who have been true to our program.”

The unique challenge is melding the old and the new.

“The biggest transition is getting the kids to get on the same page chemistry-wise. We did a good job of that the last few years,” Carvalho said. “Expectations are pretty high because of the talent that came, but at the same time, we’ve got to build the chemistry. They’re great kids with good attitudes. Their integrity level is great. I’m impressed with guys that never really played together and what they’ve done in four months together. Still, there’s so much more room to grow. The potential, you don’t want to stop short of what we’re capable of doing.”

Possibly the only downside to all of Waipahu’s momentum is Taumua’s knee injury. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound senior tore his left ACL in the offseason. Two years ago, it was the right ACL that gave way. Zachery Mauga, the former OC at Aiea, was released from his duties in the offseason and found sanctuary at Waipahu with Carvalho, a longtime friend. Soon enough, the avalanche of arrivals began.

Taumua is expected to return to the field in six weeks, though Carvalho is cautiously optimistic.

With D-I and Open teams playing a merged regular-season schedule in the OIA for a first time, some programs lose talent while others gain. Chanel had 69 catches for 1,129 yards and 13 TDs for Aiea in ’22 — in Mauga’s offense. He grew up in Waipahu, which makes this a homecoming of sorts.

Stephens led Moanalua with 38 receptions for 571 yards and four TDs in just six games last season.

Kelemete learned the high school system and terminology as a seventh grader, playing for the Waipahu Silverbacks.

“I feel like we don’t recruit and try to find people. Whatever we receive is what we work with,” Kelemete said. “Open is going to be a good experience. We played one Open team last year (Campbell). We bounced back and I truly believe we have what it takes to compete this year. The goal will always remain the same. Everybody will hold each other accountable, just compete at our highest levels no matter what division. Representing Waipahu is to play black-flag football. Perseverance, continuing to go on, not worrying about what the outcome may be or who the competition is. Playing your heart out for the person beside you.”

WAIPAHU MARAUDERS

Head coach: Bryson Carvalho

Career record: Eighth season, 46-26 (.639)

Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

8/11 Campbell 7:30 p.m.

8/19 @ Maui 7 p.m.

8/25 Kapolei 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Kamehameha 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Radford 7:30 p.m.

9/15 @ Waianae 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Castle 7:30 p.m.

10/7 Kailua 6:30 p.m.

10/14 @ Mililani 6:30 p.m.

Other OIA Division I capsules

Aiea Na Alii

Wendell Say’s 31st season as head coach could prove to be one of his most challenging.

After winning an OIA championship in 2021 and a nine-win season including a state-tournament win at Maui powerhouse Lahainaluna last year, Aiea is rebuilding after a mass exodus of transfers.

All three All-State returnees have moved on to other OIA schools and two-year starting QB Ezekiel Olie, who threw for 3,273 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior, moved to Nevada for his senior season.

RB/DB Keoki Stephens, DB/SE/K Bryson Boyea-Quiton and DE/OL Ezekiel James Madelo will help fill the void.

Head coach: Wendell Say

Career record: 31st season, 138-145-2 (.488)

Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

8/12 @ Kapaa 6:30 p.m.

8/18 Campbell* 7:30 p.m.

8/26 Kahuku* 6:30 p.m.

9/1 West Anchorage (Ak.)*7 p.m.

9/8 @ Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Moanalua* 6:30 p.m.

9/29 Farrington* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 @ Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

* — @ Radford

Castle Knights

Third-year coach Junior Pale will have some work to do to replace graduated seniors Daunte Ching and Coby Tanioka, who combined to score all 20 offensive touchdowns for the Knights last season.

Castle opens the season against Kamehameha-Maui, marking the first time it has played a neighbor island school since beating Hawaii Prep the last time the Knights made the state tournament in 2002.

A winning season would mark Castle’s first since 2010.

Head coach: Junior Pale

Career record: Third season, 3-12 (.200)

Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

8/11 KS-Maui 7:30 p.m.

8/25 Kailua 7:30 p.m.

9/8 @ Kapolei 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Mililani 7:30 p.m.

9/29 @ Waipahu 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Waianae 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Radford 7:30 p.m.

Farrington Governors

The drop down to Division I last year made a big difference for fifth-year head coach Daniel Sanchez, who saw his Govs finish .500 in league play and qualify for the playoffs.

For the second straight year, Farrington received a nice surprise in the offseason from Saint Louis as four-star defensive end recruit Anelu Lafaele transferred in.

Following the same path as Oregon signee Iapani Laloulu, Lafaele, who is 6 feet 3 and 230 pounds, will play his senior season with the Govs after ending his recruitment last month, announcing his commitment to Wisconsin.

Head coach: Daniel Sanchez

Career record: Fifth season, 9-30 (.231)

Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

8/12 @ Radford 6:30 p.m.

8/19 @ ‘Iolani 3 p.m.

8/25 Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Kahuku 7:30 p.m.

9/8 @ Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Campbell 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Aiea* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

* — @ Radford

Kailua Surfriders

Hauoli Wong has seen his share of ups and downs as he gets set for his ninth season in charge.

Last season was the Surfriders’ first non-losing season since 2015, which culminated in an OIA Division I playoff berth.

The team’s leading rusher and receiver from a season ago are gone but Kailua spent the year with two sophomores, Ma’a Fonoti and Romeo Ortiz, at quarterback. Fonoti went 3-3-1 as a starter before an injury cost him the final two games of the season. He’s a dual-threat who also had one 100-yard rushing game last year.

Head coach: Joseph Wong

Career record: Ninth season, 26-43-1 (.379)

Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

8/11 @ Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

8/19 @ Mililani 6:30 p.m.

8/25 @ Castle 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Kaimuki 3:30 p.m.

9/9 @ Waianae 6:30 p.m.

9/23 Kapolei* 6:30 p.m.

9/30 @ Radford 6:30 p.m.

10/7 @ Waipahu 6:30 p.m.

*— @ Castle

Leilehua Mules

Mark Kurisu will still have Open Division teams on the schedule this season, but the drop to Division I is a welcome sight for the Mules.

Two tough years in the Open Division took a toll, but the Mules are poised to come out of it strong in 2023.

Senior running back Cole Northington and receiver Timothy Arnold are two big-play guys who should help inexperience returning at the quarterback position.

Linebacker Gabe Liua will lead the defense with two-way linemen Manamo’ui Muti and Sonny Tagaloa anchoring the trenches.

Head coach: Mark Kurisu

Career record: Sixth season (seventh overall), 35-23-2 (.600)

Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

8/11 Kailua 7:30 p.m.

8/18 @ Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

8/26 Campbell 6:30 p.m.

9/2 Konawaena 6:30 p.m.

9/8 Aiea 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Kamehameha 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

10/6 @ Farrington 7:30 p.m.

10/14 @ Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

Nanakuli Golden Hawks

Kili Watson nearly matched his win total from his first four seasons with an incredible 10-2 mark last year that included an undefeated run to the OIA Division II title.

The reward? A move up to Division I, which includes a regular-season merged schedule with the Open Division. Translation: Back-to-back games against Campbell and Kahuku are on the horizon.

The Golden Hawks were senior-heavy on offense last season, making this year one of Nanakuli’s toughest challenges yet. The Golden Hawks have won 12 straight games against Oahu opponents.

Head coach: Kili Watson

Career record: Sixth season, 21-27 (.438)

Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

8/12 Maui 6 p.m.

8/19 Damien 6:30 p.m.

8/25 @ Farrington 7:30 p.m.

9/2 @ Roosevelt 5:30 p.m.

9/8 @ Campbell 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

9/29 @ Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Aiea 7:30 p.m.

Radford Rams

The Rams have been tough in Division II, including winning a state championship in 2015 in Fred Salanoa’s final season of his first stint in charge.

Salanoa returned to take over in 2019 and the result has been the same. Radford has been highly successful in Division II but D-I has been a struggle.

Last season ended on a high note with its first win over a Division I opponent since 2018. But like Nanakuli, the merged regular-season schedule with the Open Division presents significant challenges ahead.

Head coach: Fred Salanoa

Career record: Fourth season (17th overall), 89-70 (.560)

Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

8/12 Farrington 6:30 p.m.

8/19 @ Kapolei 6:30 p.m.

8/25 Mililani 7:30 p.m.

9/8 @ Waipahu 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Waianae 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Kailua 6:30 p.m.