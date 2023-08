Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Operating a motor vehicle requires the utmost attention. This first week of August 2023 has been particularly tragic, and recorded traffic fatalities are exceeding the numbers last year at this time. Read more

If you drive distracted, impaired, fatigued or reckless, tomorrow may not come. On the other hand, if you care, concentrate, focus and exercise common sense and respect, you will have a chance to see tomorrow.

Ponder the next time you decide to exceed the speed limit because you’re late, run the red traffic light because you don’t want to wait, not use your turn signal or brake suddenly so others don’t know your intentions, tailgate or abruptly change lanes because the person in front is driving too slow, or abuse alcohol or drugs and yet get behind the wheel.

Is the heartbreak and devastation really worth it? Your family, first responders, doctors and nurses will never thank you enough for making the correct choice and not having to see you in your condition after a crash.

It’s not always you but also the other person you have to consider on the road, so pay attention.

Clark Halloran

Mililani

