comscore Letter: Republicans no longer the party of the people | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Republicans no longer the party of the people

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As Americans are being grilled by extreme heat, they claim it’s just summer, so deal with it. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Drivers need to pay attention, stop speeding

Scroll Up