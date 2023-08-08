Letter: Republicans no longer the party of the people

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As Americans are being grilled by extreme heat, they claim it’s just summer, so deal with it. Read more

They cannot face the fact that Donald Trump tried to retain the presidency through illegal and unconstitutional means.

They gerrymander districts to retain control of their states and restrict voting rights of minority groups. They refuse to recognize election results where they suffer losses.

Their extreme pro-life stances ignore cases in which the mother faces life-and-death issues in difficult pregnancies or incest or rape.

They pass tax cuts that benefit only the wealthy, bragging how it will save you $1.50 a paycheck, claiming that the rich will reinvest their money to help the economy. In reality, the rich just save the profit.

They block any type of gun law that will restrict gun purchases, even though the majority of Americans want that.

The GOP is no longer the party of the people, but the party for the corporate rich and the radical right.

Jon Shimamoto

Mililani

