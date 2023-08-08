Letter: Showing aloha would be better for everyone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My heart goes out for the young lady convicted of the murder of a housekeeper on the North Shore (“Jury gives North Shore murderer chance for parole,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 5).

Her mother and grandmother then came to court to plead for a reduced sentence. But what about the lady who was killed and had a young daughter? I know most people, if given a second chance, would want to go over the mistakes they made, but that is not always possible. That is why we have laws, so you know if you do something bad, you will have to pay the consequences.

Why can’t we all just be nice to each other and treat other people as we would want to be treated? A little aloha wouldn’t be bad in our lives.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter